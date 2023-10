After Squeaking Past Bears, Is Russell Wilson the Only Broncos True Believer?

click to enlarge Sean Payton finally got a win. Denver Broncos

In an interview following your Denver Broncos ' unlikely 31-28 victory over the woeful Chicago Bears on October 1, embattled quarterback Russell Wilson said, "To win, you gotta believe that you can win...and that belief showed up today."For him, maybe — but as was obvious from fan response to the Denver comeback, Wilson may be the only one who does. A substantial number of Broncos followers were actually pissed about the W, since they feel it will lessen the squad's chances of selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick in next year's NFL draft — a moronic take, given that this is only game four (out of seventeen) in the 2023-2024 campaign, but a popular one. And pretty much everyone else used the word "believe" in variations on "I can't believe the Broncos actually won," which betrays less confidence in the team's long-term prospects than in multiple stadiums full of future defeats.Granted, Wilson turned in an above-average performance, completing 21 of 28 passes for 223 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions — numbers that landed him among the top ten QBs for the week by most metrics. But once again, the Denver defense was several hundred types of laughable, allowing the Bears, the consensus worst franchise in the league through week three, to look superb through most of the contest.Examples? Justin Fields, Chicago's signal caller, who was on the brink of ultra-bust status prior to yesterday's kickoff, notched the first 300-yard game of his career and hurled four touchdowns. Moreover, the Bears' runners collected an egregious 171 yards rushing, with not-Hall-of-Fame-bound Khalil Herbert accounting for 103 yards all by his lonesome.Indeed, had the Broncos managed to lose, as they tried their damnedest to do for almost three quarters on Sunday, the storyline once again would have been the need to fire defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Sean Payton 's refusal to do so, even after his charges gave up a jaw-slackening seventy points to the Miami Dolphins The script flipped, however, when Wilson and company started chipping away at a Bears lead that had mushroomed to 28-7. Early in the final stanza, Russ oversaw a 75-yard drive that ended with receiver Brandon Johnson clutching the ball in the end zone. Moments later, a 66-yard march was capped by Courtland Sutton reaching the same territory. And on Chicago's next possession, Fields reverted to form, coughing up a ball that was snared by his fellow Ohio Stater, Jonathan Cooper, and returned for six, with the suddenly competent kicker Will Lutz tying things up moments later.At that point, several idiotic choices by Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus, who's once again facing his own chorus of baying hounds, gave Denver a much-needed chance for redemption. The Bears powered to the edge of the red zone, thanks to the Denver D's inability to stop pretty much anyone from doing anything. Then, when faced with a fourth and one from the Denver 22, Eberflus had Fields try to draw the Broncos offsides. But when that didn't happen, he turned down an easy field goal in favor of an attempt to get the first down — and inexplicably, Denver's line actually met the challenge. With the ball back in his hands, Wilson managed to get Lutz into field-goal range, and his three-pointer proved the margin of victory after Fields remembered that he still sucks and tossed an interception to safety Kareem Jackson that sealed the deal.It's understandable that many residents of Broncos Country were less than overjoyed by the outcome. After all, Denver should have absolutely pummeled the Bears and would be 3-1 if the defense was even close to the quality it exhibited before Joseph made his triumph-free return to the Mile High City after being canned as head coach in 2018 . For even a semblance of happiness to reign again, the Broncos will have to actually beat someone convincingly — like, for instance, the wounded and wobbly New York Jets, their next opponent, whose offensive coordinator, ex-Broncos leader/catastrophe Nathaniel Hackett , Payton stupidly baited over the summer.Until then, the belief that Wilson touted from Soldier Field this weekend will still ring with the doubts of many displayed in the following twenty posts on X (formerly Twitter):