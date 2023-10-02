After Squeaking Past Bears, Is Russell Wilson the Only Broncos True Believer?

For him, maybe — but as was obvious from fan response to the Denver comeback, Wilson may be the only one who does. A substantial number of Broncos followers were actually pissed about the W, since they feel it will lessen the squad's chances of selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick in next year's NFL draft — a moronic take, given that this is only game four (out of seventeen) in the 2023-2024 campaign, but a popular one. And pretty much everyone else used the word "believe" in variations on "I can't believe the Broncos actually won," which betrays less confidence in the team's long-term prospects than in multiple stadiums full of future defeats.
Granted, Wilson turned in an above-average performance, completing 21 of 28 passes for 223 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions — numbers that landed him among the top ten QBs for the week by most metrics. But once again, the Denver defense was several hundred types of laughable, allowing the Bears, the consensus worst franchise in the league through week three, to look superb through most of the contest.
Examples? Justin Fields, Chicago's signal caller, who was on the brink of ultra-bust status prior to yesterday's kickoff, notched the first 300-yard game of his career and hurled four touchdowns. Moreover, the Bears' runners collected an egregious 171 yards rushing, with not-Hall-of-Fame-bound Khalil Herbert accounting for 103 yards all by his lonesome.
Indeed, had the Broncos managed to lose, as they tried their damnedest to do for almost three quarters on Sunday, the storyline once again would have been the need to fire defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Sean Payton's refusal to do so, even after his charges gave up a jaw-slackening seventy points to the Miami Dolphins.
At that point, several idiotic choices by Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus, who's once again facing his own chorus of baying hounds, gave Denver a much-needed chance for redemption. The Bears powered to the edge of the red zone, thanks to the Denver D's inability to stop pretty much anyone from doing anything. Then, when faced with a fourth and one from the Denver 22, Eberflus had Fields try to draw the Broncos offsides. But when that didn't happen, he turned down an easy field goal in favor of an attempt to get the first down — and inexplicably, Denver's line actually met the challenge. With the ball back in his hands, Wilson managed to get Lutz into field-goal range, and his three-pointer proved the margin of victory after Fields remembered that he still sucks and tossed an interception to safety Kareem Jackson that sealed the deal.
It's understandable that many residents of Broncos Country were less than overjoyed by the outcome. After all, Denver should have absolutely pummeled the Bears and would be 3-1 if the defense was even close to the quality it exhibited before Joseph made his triumph-free return to the Mile High City after being canned as head coach in 2018. For even a semblance of happiness to reign again, the Broncos will have to actually beat someone convincingly — like, for instance, the wounded and wobbly New York Jets, their next opponent, whose offensive coordinator, ex-Broncos leader/catastrophe Nathaniel Hackett, Payton stupidly baited over the summer.
Until then, the belief that Wilson touted from Soldier Field this weekend will still ring with the doubts of many displayed in the following twenty posts on X (formerly Twitter):
Number 20:
WOW! Can’t believe the @Broncos actually pulled off the comeback. Happy they did. Imagine if they had last year’s defense, they’d be 3-1. The Bears can have Caleb while we get Rising or Sanders as future Broncos QB and a Wade Phillips-minded DC. #BroncosCountry— Aaron Gonzalez (@daaman81) October 1, 2023
Number 19:
I still can’t believe the Chicago Bears lost to the Denver Broncos. What in the world happened? #DENvsCHI pic.twitter.com/pYB2Aiz74m— Michael Aguilar (@Aguilar_NYY) October 1, 2023
Number 18:
This is exactly why I don’t believe the Broncos will be in a place organically to draft a QB. It’s not a good team but it’s a better team than they’ve shown. They will win some more like this- in irritating fashion. Not enough be relevant, but enough to not draft a top QB. https://t.co/pO1nDrXFOU— CLB DNNS (@CalebDennis18) October 1, 2023
Number 17:
I believe in Russ!— Shanycole (@shanycole02) October 1, 2023
Number 16:
AMEN BIG O! KEEP PREACHING BROTHA! I WILL NEVER STOP CHEERING FOR THIS TEAM! I TRUST THE PROCESS! I BELIEVE IN GREG PENNER! I BELIEVE IN SEAN PAYTON! I BELIEVE IN RUSSELL WILSON! I BELIEVE IN THIS ENTIRE TEAM! SO DAMN PROUD OF THESE GUYS FIGHTING THEIR ASSES OFF!— Blake Walden (@BalakayWalden) October 1, 2023
Number 15:
Broncos we back! Do You Believe!!#NFL #BroncosCountry #BroncosBears pic.twitter.com/Ao3D4koVz5— J-Stark (@TheRealJStark) October 1, 2023
Number 14:
Bears got mauled by the fuckin broncos, I truly can't believe it— Chris P. Wicks (@CrispyWicks) October 1, 2023
Number 13:
I don’t believe what I just saw! Let’s ride!— TedPierce (@TedPierce2022) October 1, 2023
Number 12:
Can’t believe Broncos fans are mad about a win. pic.twitter.com/co5HWLXGPR— E v a n (@heresthewrecker) October 1, 2023
Number 11:
Believe baby pic.twitter.com/gy3HvQU8ii— ok (@BBNGoKatz) October 1, 2023
Number 10:
Had a friendly $100 wager on Bears +3 with my guy who’s a Broncos fan.— Sean Little (@ChicagoFlow) October 1, 2023
He sent it when they were down 28-7. I can’t believe I gotta send this shit back pic.twitter.com/TqJ7XM5RNO
Number 9:
If the defense can play like how they played in the 2nd half of todays game for the rest of the season, the year is certainly not over.— Broncos Edge (@BroncosEdge_) October 1, 2023
Do I believe this will happen? No, but it was good to see them continue to battle despite being down heavy.
Number 8:
I can't believe the Broncos won.— chairlor (@ridemychairlor) October 1, 2023
Number 7:
I still believe Vance Joseph must be fired!— Chris England (@engl48188) October 1, 2023
Number 6:
Yayy! I heard we won! Not the worst team in the NFL #loftygoal I still believe in #FireVanceJoseph— Maris (@true_BroncosFan) October 1, 2023
Number 5:
I believe I will take a page out of the Bears’ playbook and take a nap this afternoon!— Billy1971 (@billy1971) October 1, 2023
Number 4:
Has it gotten so bad that Broncos Country really believe a 1 or 2 win season is a good thing for this once proud franchise?— David Smith (@Denvrfan2012) October 1, 2023
Number 3:
I can't believe the Broncos came back and won the suck bowl. We still suck but it's nice that Kareem Jackson got the pick to end the game.— Nathan Wagner (@TheNathanWagner) October 1, 2023
Number 2:
Justin Fields . I cant believe Chi blew that game to a terrible Broncos team at home...— Gang Green (@GangGreenSports) October 1, 2023
Number 1:
Broncos BELIEVE tho...— J-Dawg (@baldandgassy) October 1, 2023