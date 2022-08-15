Denver Broncos' Pre-Season Debut All About Rebranding

The Denver Broncos' 17-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 pre-season debut for both teams on Saturday, August 14, was essentially meaningless, since the game was a glorified practice session even if it generated a considerable amount of revenue. But at least as interesting as what happened on the Empower Field at Mile High gridiron was the hoopla surrounding new quarterback Russell Wilson, who was omnipresent despite not playing a single down, and the Walton-Penner group, represented by principals Greg Penner and Carrie Walton-Penner, who recently ponied up $4.65 billion to buy the franchise.
As a result, the contest was essentially the coming-out party for the rebranded Broncos — a squad capable of generating excitement and optimism after years of mediocrity.
ESPN calculates the attendance that day at 76,476 — a suspect figure, given that the capacity of the stadium is listed as 76,125. But while the crowd was late in arriving, the joint was packed by the time the action got underway. My wife had been given four club-level seats by a season ticket holder who wasn't able to attend, and we happily filled them.
During pre-game warmups, Wilson, who had been announced as a non-participant in the hours before the game, ran a few drills — a decision deemed safe since defenders weren't racing toward him in the hope of disconnecting his head from his neck. And when he jogged off the field into the tunnel prior to the formal introduction of the combatants, he drew a rousing round of applause.
started spoofing his dramatic delivery. Clearly, the powers-that-be see the "Let's Ride" publicity as positive whether folks are laughing at it or with it.
And then there was an extended clip of the Walton-Penner group, complete with glamour shots of most major figures in the collective: Walmart heir Rob Walton; his daughter Carrie; his son-in-law, current Walmart boss Penner; as well as Starbucks chair Mellody Hobson and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The footage was immediately followed by a live shot of the Penners standing on the sidelines and waving as an enthusiastic ovation enveloped them.
The exception was the second quarter, when Denver scored all seventeen of its points — and each time the scoreboard lit up, personnel ran onto the field carrying banners that spelled out "B-R-O-N-C-O-S," with the one in front reading "Let's Ride." Then, shortly after the game, the Broncos published an Instagram video that showed Carrie and Greg greeting players as they came off the field, with safety Delarrin Turner-Yell happily posing for a selfie.
As any Walmart executive knows, that's good branding.