Denver Arrests Fall as Use-of-Force Incidents Spike

From 2018 to 2021, the number of arrests made by the Denver Police Department fell in all seven of its police districts, while the percentage of arrests involving use-of-force incidents rose in six out of the seven.
Over that same period, the number of DPD officers with multiple use-of-force incidents on their records also skyrocketed. In 2018, 39 officers registered five or more use-of-force incidents; the total in 2021 was 135.
These statistics come from the DPD's own records, shared on this web page. However, the department insists that the data shouldn't be interpreted as evidence that Denver officers are relying on force more frequently than in past years. Instead, a spokesperson argues that the statistics are skewed in part by recent changes in reporting requirements involving takedowns and training a weapon on a suspect.
In other districts, use-of-force incidents rose in raw numbers from 2018 to 2021, despite a drop in arrests. During 2018, District 3 counted 63 use-of-force arrests among 4,234 arrests for a rate of 14.9 percent; in 2021, that same district documented 77 use-of-force arrests among 2,317 arrests, for a rate of 33.2 percent, up from 30.3 percent in 2020.
The increase can't be blamed on the police response to the George Floyd social justice protests that began in May 2020 and led to both reform legislation and multiple lawsuits; in most categories, 2021 totals were higher than those for 2020. An exception was District 6, where the majority of the demonstrations took place. Its use-of-force rate was higher in 2020 than in 2021, but not by much — 49.2 per 1,000 arrests during the former, 44.2 percent during the latter. In 2018, the rate was 24.5 percent.
Here's the complete 2018-2021 rundown:
This graphic offers details. Note that the number of DPD officers was slightly higher in 2018 than in 2021.