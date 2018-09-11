Psychedelic Mushroom Advocates Push Initiatives for May 2019 Citywide Ballot

On Monday, September 10, Denver for Psilocybin members submitted two initiatives to be considered for the May 2019 ballot that would essentially allow residents to consume psychedelic mushrooms without facing legal trouble.

The initiatives share some key similarities. Both would make enforcing laws that prohibit psychedelic mushrooms a low priority for law enforcement agencies. They would also "prohibit the city from spending resources to impose criminal penalties for the personal use and personal possession of psychoactive mushrooms." Neither initiative allows for the legal sale of psychedelic mushrooms, and both call for the creation of a special Denver City Council committee dedicated to the famous fungi, similar to the one that already exists for marijuana. The initiatives still conflict with federal drug laws, but much like the amendment that legalized recreational marijuana in Denver,

The group is submitting two initiatives in case one doesn't pass, and the top priority is the “Denver Psychoactive Mushroom Decriminalization Initiative," says Kevin Matthews, campaign director for Denver for Psilocybin, which would decriminalize "personal possession, use and propagation" of psychedelic mushrooms. It does not stipulate a limit for the amount of psychedelic mushrooms someone can possess, consume or grow and would be written into Chapter 28 of the Denver Municipal Code, which pertains to human rights.