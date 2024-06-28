Denver Mayor, Advocates Vow to Protect Homeless After SCOTUS Camping Ban Ruling



"Nothing has changed in our approach or commitment to addressing homelessness through dignity and support as part of the All In Mile High effort," says Jose Salas, a spokesperson for Johnston's office. "We do not need the U.S. Supreme Court's guidance to know the right way to address homelessness is through compassion and humanity. In Denver, we believe people should sleep in their own beds, not street corners." The Supreme Court decision acknowledges "many cities across the American West face a homelessness crisis," and Denver is not immune, with more than 9,000 homeless residents in the metro area, according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development's Point in Time Count . Across the state, Colorado is home to more than 14,000 homeless residents, according to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Colorado's biggest cities have camping bans , including Denver, Aurora and Colorado Springs. Denver passed its camping ban in 2012; the city arrested three people and issued 45 citations for violating it during its first ten years on the books.When Denver Mayor Mike Johnston took office last year, ending homelessness was a cornerstone promise. So far he's brought more than 1,600 people into city shelters and micro-communities through his All In Mile High program, per city data. At the same time, the city has been enforcing the camping ban to move homeless encampments during his administration.The Grants Pass decision won't change the strategy in Denver, the mayor's office assures."Nothing has changed in our approach or commitment to addressing homelessness through dignity and support as part of the All In Mile High effort," says Jose Salas, a spokesperson for Johnston's office. "We do not need the U.S. Supreme Court's guidance to know the right way to address homelessness is through compassion and humanity. In Denver, we believe people should sleep in their own beds, not street corners." Grants Pass — a small city in southwest Oregon with 38,000 residents, about 600 of whom are homeless — lost a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 to end its camping ban. The ban allowed the city to fine anyone sleeping outside and send them to jail after repeat offenses, with the original lawsuit filed on behalf of the city's homeless population.The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals backed up the initial decision, but Supreme Court judges disagreed, ruling that "enforcement of generally applicable laws regulating camping on public property does not constitute 'cruel and unusual punishment' prohibited by the Eighth Amendment," according to the decision "This is the first major case on homelessness to be heard by the Supreme Court since the 1980s," according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. "Under the ruling, localities will be able to arrest, ticket and fine people for sleeping outdoors on public property."

The decision "has no effect on the Lyall settlement or the obligations it imposed on Denver," McNulty assures. Homeless residents within the City of Denver will still have the right to a seven-day notice should Denver decide to rev up camping ban enforcement.

Deborah Richardson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, says in a statement that the Supreme Court decision will "imperil lives" but that the ACLU will continue "our advocacy for the rights of unhoused Colorado residents.

"As housing costs in Colorado continue to rise, state and local governments have a duty to explore, implement and steward solutions that address the root causes of homelessness," Richardson adds. "We expect the Colorado courts to come to the correct conclusion under our state constitution: Jailing people for sleeping outside when they have no other choice is cruel and unusual punishment.”