Half of Brett Kavanaugh's Four Sexual-Misconduct Claims Come From Boulder

When Boulder's Deborah Ramirez told the New Yorker that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent" at a college party 35 years ago, we noted how commonplace Colorado connections to major national stories have become.

Now, mere hours from a hearing at which Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is set to testify before the Senate Judicial Committee about a separate allegation of sexual assault by Kavanaugh, this one dating to his high-school years, the Colorado ties have doubled.

There are now at least four Kavanaugh accusers, and the latest, whose name has yet to be revealed, is also from Boulder.

Moreover, the person to whom the mother of the woman in question initially reached out is Colorado Senator Cory Gardner, the rare Republican who's said he would support an FBI investigation into Ramirez's claims.

Senator Cory Gardner at a Lakewood town hall in 2017. Photo by Brandon Marshall

A copy of the September 22 letter sent to Gardner from Denver is accessible below. But here's the main text, with occasional grammatical flaws reproduced from the original.



Dear Cory Gardner, I will remain anonymous but I feel obligated to inform you of this 1998 incident involving Brett Kavanaugh. When he was author of the Starr Report, my daughter (from Boulder Colorado) occasionally socialized with Brett Kavanaugh. She and a group of four (including Kavanaugh met in a Washington, D.C. bar). Her friend was dating him. When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually. There were at least four witnesses including my daughter. Her friend (still traumatized) called my daughter yesterday (Sept 21, 2018) wondering what to due about it. They decided to remain anonymous.

The letter was referenced in a September 25 interview with Kavanaugh, the transcript of which is also shared here. The exchange begins on page 32, with the nominee's inquisitor saying, "Okay. Judge Kavanaugh, on September 22nd of this year, Senator Gardner received an anonymous letter, apparently sent from Denver, alleging that you engaged in certain conduct in 1998. Have you had an opportunity to review that letter?"

"I did look at that, I believe, yeah," Kavanaugh replied.

Boulder's Deborah Ramirez and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. heavy.com/YouTube file photo

The questioner reads the letter to Kavanaugh before asking, "Did the events described in the letter occur?"

Kavanaugh's answer: "No, and we're dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend. It's ridiculous. Total Twilight Zone. And, no, I've never done anything like that." He also denied ever dating anyone from Boulder.

Don't expect this claim to earn significant spotlight time at today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, whose scope has been narrowed to focus on Ford, with Republican members generally shrugging off information about Ramirez or the other accusers; the third named person, Julie Swetnick, is represented by hot-button attorney Michael Avenatti. But bet your bottom dollar that Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor hired to make inquiries on behalf of the all-dude GOP contingent, will bring up eleventh-hour assertions by two men that they're the ones who tried to rape Ford, not Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge.

Whatever happens, the fact that two of the four accusations against Kavanaugh have ties to Boulder is definitely bizarre — or, as the judge might put it, total Twilight Zone.

Click to read the letter to Senator Cory Gardner and the September 25 Brett Kavanaugh interview transcript.