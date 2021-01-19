 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Lauren Boebert Rips Dems Who Say She Gave Capitol Tour

Michael Roberts | January 19, 2021 | 8:55am
Lauren Boebert says that the only U.S. Capitol tours she gave were to members of her own family, including her kids, as seen in this photo she shared on January 3.
@laurenboebert
Another day, another firestorm surrounding Representative Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. In the wake of calls for her to resign or be expelled for allegedly helping to incite the mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol on January 6, two Democratic reps insist that she led a large group tour of the building in advance of the riot. But Boebert denies that she did anything of the sort.

Claims connecting Boebert to suspicious tours have been circulating online for the better part of a week. But one photo that supposedly showed her posing with such a gathering actually proved to be image taken in 2019 outside the Colorado State Capitol, as confirmed by Politifact. And another tour claim came from Representative Sean Patrick Maloney of New York.

The latest controversy involves statements made on CNN by Representative Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee on January 18. He told the network that he and fellow rep John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Dem, saw Boebert "taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th."

Cohen added: "It's pretty clear her team, is the team, she's not on the home team. She was with the visitors."

Boebert responded by writing Cohen a letter in which she dubbed any assertions that she gave a "reconnaissance tour" to individuals who later trashed the Capitol "categorically false," adding that such assertions endangered her and members of her family — the only people she says she showed around the building, shortly after being sworn in.

Here's the letter, as seen in a message Boebert retweeted.

In another January 18 tweet, Boebert complains about what she sees as a constant onslaught by progressive critics.  "The Democrats want to exhaust my time and my resources to get me to back down," she says. "What they don’t realize is these attacks are only solidifying my base and adding more support. The people know I’m here for them."

We've reached out to Boebert's office for additional comment.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

