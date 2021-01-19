Lauren Boebert Rips Dems Who Say She Gave Capitol Tour

Lauren Boebert says that the only U.S. Capitol tours she gave were to members of her own family, including her kids, as seen in this photo she shared on January 3.

Another day, another firestorm surrounding Representative Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. In the wake of calls for her to resign or be expelled for allegedly helping to incite the mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol on January 6, two Democratic reps insist that she led a large group tour of the building in advance of the riot. But Boebert denies that she did anything of the sort.

Claims connecting Boebert to suspicious tours have been circulating online for the better part of a week. But one photo that supposedly showed her posing with such a gathering actually proved to be image taken in 2019 outside the Colorado State Capitol, as confirmed by Politifact. And another tour claim came from Representative Sean Patrick Maloney of New York.

The latest controversy involves statements made on CNN by Representative Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee on January 18. He told the network that he and fellow rep John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Dem, saw Boebert "taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th."

Cohen added: "It's pretty clear her team, is the team, she's not on the home team. She was with the visitors."

Boebert responded by writing Cohen a letter in which she dubbed any assertions that she gave a "reconnaissance tour" to individuals who later trashed the Capitol "categorically false," adding that such assertions endangered her and members of her family — the only people she says she showed around the building, shortly after being sworn in.

Here's the letter, as seen in a message Boebert retweeted.

Boebert sends letter to Cohen about allegations. She says she gave a tour to her family on Jan 2 & they were inside on Jan 3 for her swearing in ceremony. She says Cohen’s claims resulted in “threats to my safety as well as the safety of my family and Congressional staff” pic.twitter.com/dFAg3V0Dik — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) January 19, 2021

In another January 18 tweet, Boebert complains about what she sees as a constant onslaught by progressive critics. "The Democrats want to exhaust my time and my resources to get me to back down," she says. "What they don’t realize is these attacks are only solidifying my base and adding more support. The people know I’m here for them."

We've reached out to Boebert's office for additional comment.