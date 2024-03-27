Suggested "Elements of Colorado" for the Broncos' New Jerseys

According to team president Damani Leech, owner Carrie Walton Penner was the force behind the redesign. It’s the first time since 1997 that the team will get a new uniform set; this will be the seventh new uniform in franchise history. But it won’t be that new, as the logo and orange and blue colors will stay the same.
Leech said the new design is the culmination of work by the owners, players, head coach Sean Payton and fans. It will also include some “elements of Colorado,” according to owner and CEO Greg Penner.
"I think from a geographic standpoint, there [will] be nods to that,” Leech said at the NFL Annual Meeting. “I think people will be really excited about it."
As Westword noted last year when the team announced new “snowcapped” white helmets with the 1960s throwback “D” logo, new uniforms can’t fix the team’s on-field problems. But they can certainly give football fans something to be excited about, even if the actual play is lacking.
The team plans to unveil the uniforms in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Broncos fans are wondering what the new look will entail and what those Colorado elements will be.
Here are a few ideas for some Broncos jersey and helmet elements.
Rocky Mountains, ObviouslyWe know the Broncos are already into incorporating the mountains, thanks to last year’s helmets. But as much as it’s a cliché, the Rocky Mountains are one of the state's — and nation’s — top icons, and they’re the most likely item to feature on a new jersey set.
In January, sports-branding service ProLine Mockups put out an idea for new Broncos jerseys that showed the bottom of the sleeves as dark blue mountains with a white border. This would be a subtle nod to Colorado without majorly changing the uniforms.
An Homage to SnowFor months, rumors on Broncos forums have guessed that snow and ice would be major themes for a jersey redesign. Pants with little snowflakes would be adorable, but probably unrealistic as NFL pants typically don’t use patterned designs. It would be fun to have some sort of ice blue detailing, though, and fans think it’s possible that a light grey-blue color will be added as an accent to the orange, navy and white that Broncos jerseys have sported since the 1960s.
Incorporating icicles could be another way to bring winter weather into the equation. Much like the Los Angeles Chargers’ pants with a lightning bolt on the side, the Broncos could add an icicle design to their pants.
Speaking of adding new colors, may we suggest Casa Bonita pink? The redone restaurant still has a miles-long waitlist of eager fans, and the iconic pink color of the building is eye-catching. Though the Broncos have already said the general color scheme will remain the same, there is still a chance at accents — and a neon pink outline on the numbers would be a fun touch.
Even if pink isn’t incorporated, it’s arguable that Casa Bonita is just as well-known right now as the Denver skyline, which has been featured on Nuggets uniforms regularly. If the team can allow a new head coach and unnamed players to contribute, why not capture the cultural zeitgeist and add an outline of the pink palace to the uniforms?
Make a Splash with the Colorado River
Other professional sports teams in the state, like the Colorado Rapids, have played on the river theme. And while the Colorado River crisis is no joke, maybe the Broncos could draw attention to this precious resource with their new uniforms. A river snaking down the pants or along the side of the jersey would be unique and interesting without getting too crazy.
Plus, a deep blue river already fits the color scheme, so the team wouldn’t have to risk adding another new element while still creating a distinct and different product.
Home on the Range?As Willa Cather wrote, “Anyone can love the mountains, but it takes a soul to love the prairie.” The Broncos have soul — at least, their fans certainly do. Adding grassy elements to the uniforms would be an amazing way to pay homage to what so much of Colorado actually looks like. Prairies provide a habitat for lots of visually interesting plant species that could add some pizzazz to a helmet, jersey or pants as well.
What Colorado elements do you think the Broncos will incorporate in their new jersey set? Send ideas to [email protected].