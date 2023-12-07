Overland Residents Split on Micro-Community, but Like Mayor's Compromises

"I have known Jack a very long time and consider him a friend," adds Orr, who moved into the neighborhood in 1984. " What I will also say is that we differ in how we present publicly."

But while Unruh has been enthusiastic about the micro-community, Orr has demanded compromises from the city.

"We are keenly aware of the homeless crisis in this city and have expressed our willingness to shoulder our fair share of the load," Orr recently wrote in an email to Cole Chandler, the mayor's senior adviser on homelessness resolution. "Cramming 120 micro-units into this tiny quadrant of Overland, outnumbering the existing 111 homes, is not a fair share."



On December 4, Denver City Council approved a $2.2 million contract for the Colorado Village Collaborative — a nonprofit founded by Chandler — to run the Overland micro-community; the contract runs through 2024.





Unruh is currently co-president of the Overland Park Neighborhood Association, which has about ninety members. Orr is the president of Neighbors of Overland North, which has about sixty members.

"I just think NOON and OPNA take pretty different approaches to controversial issues in the neighborhood," Orr says. " Whatever my personal views are, it's my responsibility to reflect the views of the majority of neighbors. NOON met on the issue, and neighbors wanted to take a position. We voted, and the majority voted to oppose."



"We've gotten into that situation because the scale that was proposed and the staffing that was proposed and the embedment of this site in a residential family neighborhood were negatives," Unruh says of NOON's position. "But we support the homeless re-entering the life of the average American."





The City of Denver is building a micro-community for 120 homeless individuals in a state-owned field next to the residents of the Overland neighborhood. Bennito L. Kelty

The plans for the Overland micro-community show that 120 units will go in, but now sixty units will go in first before another sixty are installed after a six-month pause. Courtesy of Heather Barnes

"We're surrounded by construction," he adds. "New electrical wiring, drainage and the infrastructure going in."