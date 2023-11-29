Meet the Man Trying to Make Denver Residents Like Micro-Communities



"The provider, if they don't keep the Good Neighbor Agreement, we can remove them and bring in a new provider," Johnston told residents of "The provider, if they don't keep the Good Neighbor Agreement, we can remove them and bring in a new provider," Johnston told residents of the Golden Triangle during an October 12 community information meeting . "That is the accountability side. If they don't meet the expectations you put in place, we can change those providers."

The City of Denver is looking to Steve Charbonneau to negotiate a Good Neighbor Agreement between the Overland neighborhood and the Colorado Village Collaborative to run the largest micro-community.



Three micro-communities have been canceled since October, partly because of community feedback, according to the mayor and his representatives. Seven from the original plans are left standing, with only four of them starting construction.



"Where you find the problem are the people that congregate around the outside, the people who prey upon the homeless, the people who take advantage of the services that are offered. Typically not the people inside," he explains to Westword. “'How is the operator of a micro-community going to manage these sorts of external, unintended consequences?' is a significant question."



Mayor Mike Johnston talks to Golden Triangle residents who attended a town hall on September 28 to talk about micro-communities in their neighborhood.

Golden Triangle residents, for instance, complained about having to host two sites. Holly Hills residents griped about having their micro-community placed near a busy and dangerous intersection.



"There are nuances for every specific neighborhood that you need to figure out how to address," Charbonneau points out. "Putting these micro-communities out in all of the different council districts and all of the different areas is a challenge."



