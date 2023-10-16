Mayor Johnston Nixes Golden Triangle Micro-Community After Neighborhood Complaints

The Homelessness Resolution Operations Center, a city agency, confirms that a proposed site at 1199 Bannock Street was nixed "due to additional complexities," according to a statement.



"We are not moving forward with the Bannock site at this time," the statement says. "We are grateful for the residents who expressed interest in finding another alternate site in District 10 during our community information meeting, and we will continue to explore other viable options as they arise."

click to enlarge Mayor Mike Johnston held a community information meeting in the Golden Triangle on Thursday to reveal plans for the two micro-communities that were supposed to go in the neighborhood. Bennito L. Kelty

The loudest applause of the night broke out when one resident declared, "We're all okay having one of the micro-communities here. Having two and saying that [Denver City Council] District 10 is working hard, that's disingenuous, because District 10 is not taking the burden. It's Golden Triangle that's taking the burden."



Jonhston replied, "That's a very fair question. That was not intentional."



After being interrupted by residents, the mayor said, "You've got to let me talk, please."



He then continued: "What we did was search for sites, and we ended up with two here. We are aware of the concerns about two sites being here. That's what tonight's conversation is about. If we do go through with two of those, I think there's a real scenario where we say, 'District 10 is much larger than the Golden Triangle.'"



An individual who told Westword that he's homeless was in attendance and said to the mayor, "Hey, you're wrong. Things must be re-looked at." To which Johnston said, "We'll be happy to help."

click to enlarge The micro-community plan for the 1375 North Elati Street site shows that it will host 51 single-occupancy units and four places where residents can gather. Bennito L. Kelty

click to enlarge The design for the 1199 Bannock Street micro-community that would have hosted 32 single-occupancy units with a gathering space for its residents. Bennito L. Kelty