Johnston Reveals "Micro-Community" Sites, Homeless Still Have Nowhere to Go

"I still don't know where I'm going," said resident Kevin Anderson on Thursday morning while standing near 17th Avenue and Logan Street, looking in the direction of where his tent was set up.

"I heard that the city had already bought, like, a hotel and was turning it into housing where we could at least stay temporarily," said Dina Weller, another camp resident. "When is that supposed to happen?"







the . But that didn't matter to those living at the Logan encampment.



"We're still trying to figure out where we can go," Anderson reiterated. "I'm with my friends. ... One of them is down by the river, next to the Crossroads shelter. I wouldn't mind being there, but I don't know."



Throughout the morning, people living at the encampment — which wrapped around the 1700 block of Logan Street between 17th and 18th Streets — were spotted packing up their tents, clothes, bikes, saltine crackers, dog food, tarps and whatever else they had in their possession into vehicles belonging to friends and volunteers.



"We now have a path to deliver 1,000 units of housing," Johnston said at a press conference on Thursday in reference to eleven planned micro-community sites . But that didn't matter to those living at the Logan encampment. Thursday's sweep is Johnston's second during his administration; the first went down three weeks ago at 22nd and Stout streets. The mayor has publicly acknowledged that the city does not currently have a place where people who are displaced can be relocated, but officials are working on it.

The city initially gave the residents less than 24 hours' notice to be gone by 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 23. But the deadline was later pushed back to August 24 after support groups started voicing their outrage online.



click to enlarge A homeless Denver resident who asked only to go by Dustin pulls a wagon full of his stuff onto the sidewalk as Denver Police begin forcing people to leave the encampment at 18th Avenue and Logan Street. Bennito L. Kelty

"This underscores the urgency of why this strategy is so important," he adds. "Right now, when we look at places where we have tiny home communities, where we have safe outdoor spaces, we have dramatic reductions in police activity."





"The better solution is to open a motel, start putting [homeless residents] in there," Anderson suggested. "I mean, I'm sure there's a couple more motels that are shut down. I'd rather have permanent housing, but I'll take a transitional place as long as I don't gotta be out here."

click to enlarge Homeless Denver resident Alejandro Castañeda piles the stuff left over from where he was staying at the 18th Avenue and Logan Street encampment. Bennito L. Kelty Each location selected for the micro-community sites "represents all regions of the city," according to Johnston. "They actually represent geographical diversity throughout the city, and they do represent socio-economic diversity where they're located," he said. "We were intentional about making sure we have an equitable map."

Johnston said some factors that went into choosing the micro-community and converted hotel sites were proximity to public transit, availability of utilities, zoning requirements to build housing, distance from schools and environmental safety.





"Mayor Mike Johnston made us a lot of promises," Weller said. "We kept our space clean. We kept each other safe. We did what we were supposed to do. Why can't he?"