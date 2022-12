The Ten Biggest Colorado Environment Stories of 2022

The Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge opened to the public four years ago, comprising much of the former Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant, which created plutonium triggers for bombs and was located sixteen miles upwind from Denver. Within the last year, the refuge has been the focus of lawsuits filed by groups including Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center , claiming that the area is not safe for humans because of continued plutonium contamination. It's also been the subject of a lawsuit between Arvada, Jefferson County and Broomfield over building a highway nearby. Concerns over PFAS also surfaced at the refuge. On the positive side, it took steps to shore up its fire-preparedness after the Marshall fire, but the refuge just can’t seem to get fully off the environmental naughty list.