$5 Denver parking promotion — but “the catch is you have to go downtown.”

On Monday, June 29, the Mayor Mike Johnston’s office and parking reservation app SpotHero announced a new summer program offering $5 parking at thousands of downtown spots. The project, dubbed “Mayor Park $5,” launched earlier this week and runs through the end of September.

The $5 parking area extends from Wazee Street to Broadway, and 14th Street to 20th Street, right next to Coors Field. There are some time restraints, but the reduced rate is available during evenings and nights on weekdays and for up to 12 hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

Johnston, who has made downtown Denver’s post-COVID revival one of his office’s top priorities since taking office, called the program a “win for everyone” on Monday. Some readers agreed in the comment section for our story about the parking program, but several more were skeptical about safety downtown —another topic Westword has covered recently — and the specifics of the promotion.

“The catch is you have to go downtown.” – Anthony Medina

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“I’d rather park my car in a secured facility and pay the $20. Less hassle, [more] peace of mind.” – Victor Sieff

“Good idea hopefully gets more people downtown.” – Joe White

“Just take the uber lol it’s cheaper than a dui. Plus good-luck finding parking on The Weeknd’s when everyone’s lit and throwing up on your whip haha lol” — Peezay Michael

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“Part of why no one is coming downtown anymore is because all the fun local businesses are gone and its all been replaced by newer overpriced toity restaurants and trendy bars, half of which either look like a Chipotle or some Michelin star restaurant that charge 30 bucks just to look at the menu.” – Travis Barton

“We’ve been using Spothero to park downtown for years and can usually get secured spots for $7 or so.” – Ryk McDorman

“Everyone in the comments oy vey. You aren’t going to get shot or stabbed. Jesus. Support your city.” — Agatha Strompolos

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“Be careful using third-party apps to secure your spot, such as SpotHero, etc., etc. because these lots tend not to communicate with the third-party apps and I got a ticket sent to me in the mail for three times no make that five times the amount that I paid it was over $100 the ticket and I’m like wait a minute I paid through a third-party and I had to send the bank statement contact the third-party. It was a hassle. They finally dismissed it but I’m like wow are you guys that hard up for money because the parking lot was 97% empty.” — Charmaine Rael

Earlier this week, Westword’s Hannah Metzger took a ride with the mayor to learn more about the program.

What do you think of the city’s parking promotion, and current state of downtown Denver? Share your thoughts in a comment, or email editorial@westword.com.