From Gate to Plate: The Best Places to Dine at DIA, Including the Latest Additions

On August 27, Mayor Mike Johnston joined DEN CEO Phil Washington, Tastes on the Fly co-founder Michael Levine and Innovative Retail Group Owner Huy Pham at the airport for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate the trio.
Johnston's remarks gave insight into the successful growth of DIA. “Our airport continues to be the greatest economic engine in the region," he noted. "It is now the third-busiest airport in the country and among the top five busiest airports in the world. That is an incredible success. What that means is we now have 80 million people that pass through these halls every year, and that is an incredible platform. That is a great stage.”
He then highlighted the local businesses that just opened at the airport — El Chingon Bistro, Mizu Sushi Izakaya and Aviano Coffee — thanks in part to their partners at Taste on the Fly and Innovative Retail Group. “If we have a stage of that size, we want to use it to put our best entrepreneurs on," Johnston said. "We want to make sure those local Denver businesses, which have scrapped and fought their way through to build incredible concepts, get the chance to be on this stage.”
Even more hometown favorites will get a spot on that stage soon.
Chef/owner Lon Symensma's ChoLon is expected to open at the airport this fall. Symensma has been collaborating with the family-owned airport hospitality company Mission Yogurt since 2018 to bring the brand's modern Asian cuisine to airport travelers. An 8,000-square-foot space in the southwest expansion of Concourse C will have the largest commissary in the airport; it will include ChoLon, Marczyk Fine Foods and Teatulia. New menu items for ChoLon DIA are in testing phases, but tried-and-true offerings such as its signature French onion soup dumplings, handmade bao buns, Korean hot fried chicken sliders, salt and pepper calamari, and Thai Brussels sprouts will be on offer for indoor dining or to take to the nearby patio.
Uncle is set to open in Concourse A near gate A27 in January 2025. This beloved local ramen shop with locations in LoHi and Washington Park will bring its signature noodles to the airport this winter; chef/owner Tommy Lee says that construction is officially underway. The Bindery and Maria Empanada will be opening in the same marketplace.
Also anticipating a January 2025 debut near the center of Concourse A are Williams & Graham, Tocabe, D Bar and Bagel Deli, according to Mission Yogurt.
If you're traveling through Denver International Airport with an appetite, here are the best Colorado-born spots to grab a bite right now:
Concourse A
Denver Central Market
Concourse A, gate 48
Daily, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Denver has fully embraced food halls as part of its culinary culture, and in 2018, one of the best in town took four of its concepts to the airport in a mini version of RiNo's Denver Central Market. Pick up a grab-and-go cheese board and sandwiches from Culture Meat & Cheese; breakfast burritos, burgers, rotisserie chicken and more from SK Provisions; nigiri and rolls from Sushi Rama; and pizza from Vero Italian.
Mercantile Dining & Provision
Concourse A, Center Core
Daily, 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Alex Seidel opened Mercantile's original location at Union Station in downtown Denver in 2014; this year, he brought a version of it to the airport. Unlike many airport vendors, Mercantile preps its food in an on-site commissary kitchen, which means the fare here is some of the freshest available. It also offers both grab-and-go options and plenty of tables, including a fifteen-seat chef's counter.
Aviano Coffee
Concourse B, near gate B12
Daily, 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
This artisanal Denver coffee shop, originally founded in 2006 by Douglas and Saadia Naiman, is bringing high-quality third-wave coffee to DIA. Known for expert sourcing and quality ingredients, Aviano is a dependable hub for travelers to recharge with an assortment of coffees and teas, or to fuel up with a variety of pastries, snacks, salads, sandwiches and wraps.
El Chingon Bistro
Concourse B, near gate B12
Daily, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Venture to Mexico City by way of El Chingon Bistro, a community staple founded in 2010 by Gloria Nunez and her grandson, David Lopez. Over the years, the original El Chingon has transformed and relocated several times, but the mission of bringing the timeless beauty of Mexico City’s culinary artistry has endured. Jet-setters can enjoy a breakfast menu of burritos, tortas and more from 6 to 10:30 a.m., or choose from the all-day menu selection like the cilantro lime salad, pozole verde or the specialty ceviche.
Mizu Sushi-Izakaya
Concourse B, near gate B12
Daily, 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Denver’s popular LoHi sushi spot is now bringing Macau-born owner Hong Jian Lee's time-honored mastery of Japanese cuisine to new heights. Pick from various sushi rolls or enjoy them all with a combo order. Round out the meal with a seaweed salad or edamame, and be sure to check out the impressive bar program, with offerings such as sake, wine, beers, Japanese spirits and more than enough playful cocktails to pass the time while waiting for takeoff.
Elway's
Concourse B, Center Core
Daily, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Legendary Broncos quarterback John Elway put his name behind this steakhouse concept in the mid-2000s, adding the DIA outpost in 2013 as well as an Elway's Taproom & Grill that debuted in May in Concourse A. If you don't want to splurge on a full steak dinner, the restaurant has plenty of other options, from soups and salads to burgers. Pair your meal with a glass of wine for a little taste of luxury in the middle of what could be chaotic travel.
Snooze
Concourse B, Center Core, Mezzanine Level
Daily, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The original locally born DIA restaurant Root Down got some competition in the airport brunch game with the June 2021 opening of Snooze, the popular breakfast brand founded in Denver in 2006. Known for its eggs Benedict duos, boozy brunch drinks and decadent pineapple upside-down pancakes, DIA's newest eatery is highly likely to have a wait...just like the original downtown location.
Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs
Concourse B, gate 24
Daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In 2014, Colfax Avenue staple Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs took its brand of classic Americana to DIA with a menu of loaded hot dogs, burgers and breakfast sandwiches. The hot dogs themselves are delivered directly from New Jersey; topping options include slaw, chili and cheese, or have your dog done up in classic Chicago style. Steve's has a full bar, so you can pair your hot dog fix with a Bloody Mary, mimosa or Steve’s Snappin' Ale, made especially for the restaurant by local brewery Bull & Bush.
Root Down
Concourse C, Center Core
Daily, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Restaurateur Justin Cucci's Edible Beats group includes some of Denver's most popular and unique dining options, from former mortuary Linger to rooftop retreat El Five. The original Root Down opened in the Highland neighborhood in 2009 and remains a favorite for brunch and dinner — which explains why, when it debuted at the airport in 2013, it quickly became a go-to destination in its own right. The globally inspired cuisine includes gluten-free and vegan options, and the veggie burger is a must no matter your dietary preferences.
Great Divide Brewing
Concourse C, gate 32
Daily, 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Did you spot a yeti at DIA? Then you found Great Divide. The tap house and kitchen has all-day food options along with thirteen of the brewery's offerings on tap, from the popular Yeti Imperial Stout to a strawberry rhubarb sour ale and its Whitewater hard seltzer.
Little Man Ice Cream
Concourse C, near gate C27
Daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It's rare not to see a line outside the giant milk can in LoHi, where Little Man has been serving up popular ice cream flavors like salted Oreo since 2008. The milk can didn't make the trek to DIA, but you can get Little Man's iconic ice cream in cups, cones, sundaes, milkshakes and more when you need a little sugar boost before boarding.
Tamales by La Casita
Concourse C, Center Core
Daily, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
La Casita has long served some of the best tamales in Denver, so having access to the fare from this family-owned favorite at the airport is a big win — especially for anyone who wants a Colorado-style green chile fix. It also offers burritos, quesadillas, tacos, tostadas, huevos rancheros and more, and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.