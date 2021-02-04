What to Eat While You're Watching Super Bowl LV

Game-day grub is available for takeout from Smok and other Denver and Boulder restaurants.

Unemployment continues to be one of the biggest concerns for the restaurant industry as the pandemic wears on, and the Independent Restaurant Coalition has been trying to raise awareness and get federal government relief programs in place for the hospitality industry. During Super Bowl LV, the IRC will be spotlighted in a "Love Letter" spot sponsored by Cointreau. Head to Cointreau's website for a preview of the spot, and to find out how to write your own love letter to your own favorite bar or restaurant.

While you watch this reminder of how important locally owned restaurants are to our community and economy, enjoy food and booze from these metro Denver restaurants and bars offering game-day packages:

Brasserie Brixton

3701 Williams Street

720-617-7911

Our Mutual Friend Brewing has teamed up with Brasserie Brixton to offer a beer-and-pizza setup that includes one grandma-style deep dish pie of your choice, two mini wood-fired pizzas of your choice, housemade French onion dip and house potato chips, and two four-packs of 16-ounce cans of the Fizz Keller Pilsner and Mojave Hazy IPA. Order from Brasserie Brixton for pick-up at 2 p.m. on February 7. The restaurant is only making thirty packs, so order soon.

Crush Pizza + Tap

1200 West 38th Avenue

720-619-3337

Pizza and wings are perfect for game-day viewing, and Crush has a $35 deal that includes a one-topping pizza and sixteen wings, plus add another pizza or order of wings for $15. Call the restaurant before Sunday to reserve your order.

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

Spice up your Sunday with Lola's finish-at-home taco kits, enchiladas, adobo barbecue wings, and fully loaded nacho kits. Place your order online by 3 p.m. on Friday, February 5, for pick-up at the restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Mister Oso

3163 Larimer Street

720-677-6454

Mister Oso's game-day package includes smoked, chile-spiced ribs, smoked wings and margarita kits; orders start as low as $17. Choose your options and pay online to have your order ready on February 7.

Morin

1600 15th Street

No, you're not ordering upscale French cuisine for your day of football; you're getting fried chicken from Morin's Buckets & Bubbs pop-up. Along with the fried bird, you can order macaroni and cheese, pretzel bites with Gruyère, Buffalo chicken dip, mashed potatoes, Champagne and more. Five-piece buckets start at $17, and booze starts as low as two bucks a bottle, if you want the Champagne of beers: Miller High Life. Order online and choose your Sunday pick-up time.

Number Thirty Eight

3560 Chestnut Place

303-493-6651

Feel like a true football fan by watching the game outdoors on Number Thirty Eight's 200-square-foot screen from the venue's Adirondack chairs, picnic tables or four-person high-tops. Order tacos, bao buns, flatbread and other tailgate-worthy fare from Number Thirty Eight's own kitchen, Street Feud. Call for details and reservations, or simply book your seats online.

The Pig & the Sprout

1900 Chestnut Place

720-535-9719

The Pig & the Sprout has two boxes for game day. There's a wing box with twenty or 32 pieces of smoked, grilled wings smothered in Buffalo, BBQ or Asian BBQ sauce, along with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Or do a barbecue box with a full rack of Nice Rack ribs, smoked brisket and pulled pork, along with sauce, slaw and garlic bread. Call or order online; don't forget cocktails or beer by the growler.

Santo

1265 Alpine Street, Boulder

303-442-6100

Grab a Southwestern appetizer with chips, salsa, corn and flour tortillas, queso fundido and guacamole, all for $32, and add margarita four-packs ranging from $45 to $60. Call the restaurant to place your order or go to santoboulder.com/events.

Señor Bear

3301 Tejon Street

720-572-5997

For $70, Señor Bear will make you a package of six housemade barbecue pork sausages (they're pre-cooked, so you can just finish them to your liking at home), six hoagie buns, and chimichurri, rajas aioli and crispy shallots as toppings. You'll also get chicharrones and chips with guacamole and queso, enough for four to six football fans. Add a box of cocktails or beers and you're all set. Order online, then pick up your grub on Sunday.

Smok

3330 Brighton Boulevard

720-452-2487

Barbecue is a great game-day choice for takeout, especially when it's from Smok. The restaurant's Sunday package includes hot wings with ranch or jerk wings with blue cheese dressing, Nashville hot chicharrones, smoked jalepeño poppers and brisket nachos, all for $50. Add pre-bottled Family Jones Manhattans or martinis for $30 more (enough for eight cocktails). Call the restaurant by 3 p.m. on February 4 to reserve for pick-up on February 7.

Steuben's

523 East 17th Avenue, 303-830-1001

7355 Ralston Road, Arvada, 303-830-0096

Steuben's Uptown and its Arvada sibling have a tailgate-at-home package for $100 that includes six jalapeño poppers, twelve Buffalo wings, house potato chips with ranch or blue cheese dressing, two racks of barbecue pork ribs and brown butter blondies. Go to Steuben's website to order for pick-up the day of the game.

TAG Restaurants

Multiple locations

Chef Troy Guard has several Super Bowl packages available for ordering by 3 p.m. on Friday, February 5, for pick-up on February 7. Choose from five different meal kits with cooking instructions included (burgers, chicken sandwiches, fajitas, tacos or enchiladas), plus orders of finger foods, dips and drinks. Choose a location closest to you — FNG, TAG Burger Bar or one of four Los Chingones locations — then place your order at tagrestaurantgroup.com/store/catering.

Tap & Burger

1565 Raleigh Street (Sloan's Lake)

4910 South Newport Street (Belleview Station)

The Sloan's Lake and Belleview Station outposts of the Tap & Burger family have a buck-a-wing special, plus three kinds of dip by the tub (each serves four or five people): Mexican street corn, green chile cheeseburger, or smoked barbecue chicken. Order online 24 hours before the game for pick-up at the location of your choice.

West End Tavern

926 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-444-3535

Boulder football fans can order game-day grub from the West End Tavern, including family barbecue meals for two, four or six people complete with brisket, ribs, pulled pork, chicken, hot links, barbecue sauce, slaw, cornbread, pickles and baked beans. Half-racks of ribs, buckets of fifty wings, and 25-ounce beer Crowlers are also available. Place orders online in advance of Sunday for pick-up before the game.

Wing Alley/Ace Eat Serve

501 East 17th Avenue

303-800-7705

This take-home deal feeds four to six football fans, with 24 wings accompanied by Asian Buffalo, Tiger Sauce, Hidden Alley Ranch, and blue cheese sauces, plus a dim sum platter of twelve pork pot stickers, Brussels sprouts, shishito peppers and twelve Sichuan shrimp wontons. You'll also get two vouchers for Aperol spritzes that you can use at the restaurant for the remainder of February. Order online for pick-up on game day.



Know of other good deals? Send information to cafe@westword.com.