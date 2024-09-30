Bonanno Concepts Closes Decade-Old Sandwich Shop Salt & Grinder

There's one less place to get a sandwich fix in Denver.
On September 29, Salt & Grinder announced its closure via a social media post from Bonanno Concepts founder Frank Bonanno: "Thank you for a decade of great Jersey sandwiches. It’s been an honor. I got to bring a taste of my childhood to my neighborhood. How great is that? I’m ready for a different adventure now. Aren’t you? Because I have something delicious planned for November. Stay hungry. Stay thirsty. See you here."
Bonanno Concepts opened Salt & Grinder at 3609 West 32nd Avenue in 2014, adding to its collection of eateries that currently includes Mizuna, Luca, Osteria Marco, Vesper Lounge and Salita.
The group also closed French 75 at the end of July "for a summer break," Jacqueline Bonanno told Westword at the time. "There are a slew of private events at French 75 in August, so we're taking a breather from the downtown heat and construction, and spreading that little crew among our other venues between buyouts."
That restaurant is still closed, and the Bonannos have not yet announced a reopening date for French 75. The future of the Salt & Grinder space is still a mystery, too, so we'll have to wait to see how they plan to next spice up the West Highland neighborhood.