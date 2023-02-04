Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

BookBar Shutters, and Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

February 4, 2023 7:27AM

After ten-plus years in the literary spotlight, BookBar has ended its story.
After ten-plus years in the literary spotlight, BookBar has ended its story. BookBar
This week saw the closure of some longtime staples, including BookBar, a hybrid book store and wine bar that closed after a decade on Tennyson Street. Owner Nicole Sullivan was transparent about how difficult it's been for the business to turn a profit through the pandemic; the final hurdle was this year's increase in minimum wage.

“The minimum wage should increase,” Sullivan told Westword when she announced her decision to shut down. “It needs to. People need to make a livable wage. But if the money isn’t there…I just couldn’t make it work.” She remains the owner of the building and is working on opening a new community cultural space there.

Winston's Smoke BBQ, which was founded by late Pro Football Hall of Famer Winston Hill four decades ago on Colorado Boulevard, closed up its final location in Centennial. The family plans to continue Hill's legacy through a new scholarship fund.

For over a decade, Little Brazil has been a fixture in Wheat Ridge. This week, it closed its longtime location; it will operate from the space next door as a takeout-only setup as it prepares to move into a bigger, better space nearby, complete with outdoor seating.

After just a year and a half in business, Jamaican-inspired Wah Gwaan Brewing Company made the call to close; it's the second brewery to shutter in the West Eighth Avenue spot, which was formerly home to Intrepid Sojourner.

Two brand-new spots opened this week: Little Finch, an all-day cafe and sister concept to Olive & Finch from chef Mary Nguyen; and Mestizo Brew Cantina in Wheat Ridge, which serves brews along with a menu of tacos and tortas served from the Blue Bus, a refurbished school bus turned food truck.
click to enlarge
This Uptown mainstay has been rebranded.
Danielle Lirette
The District, an Uptown restaurant and bar known for its Bloody Marys served in boot-shaped glasses, has relaunched with a new name and concept. Owners Rick Good, Sung Song and Todd Dorman purchased the spot last March, and have now reopened it as 1908 An Uptown Eatery, with plans to make it more food-centric while playing down its former party reputation.

Another restaurant that recently got a new name is also closed, though it hopes to make a comeback soon. Just a week after reopening as Chula, the former 4G's on South Broadway was struck by a car that damaged the building. Owner Myrna Soltero Diaz is taking the challenge in stride, though, and says she'll reopen during construction if the City of Englewood approves that plan.

    In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge
The Blue Bus at Mestizo Brew Cantina functions as its kitchen, serving tacos and tortas.
Mestizo Brew Cantina/Instagram
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

1908 An Uptown Eatery, 1320 East 17th Avenue
Little Finch, 1490 16th Street Mall
Mestizo Brew Cantina, 6800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:*

Chula, 3866 South Broadway, Englewood

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

BookBar, 1490 16th Street Mall
The District, 1320 East 17th Avenue
Little Brazil (moving to a new location), 10081 West 26th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Wah Gwaan Brewing Company, 925 West Eighth Avenue
Winston's Smoke BBQ, 5090 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation