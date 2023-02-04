BookBar Shutters, and Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

“The minimum wage should increase,” Sullivan told Westword when she announced her decision to shut down. “It needs to. People need to make a livable wage. But if the money isn’t there…I just couldn’t make it work.” She remains the owner of the building and is working on opening a new community cultural space there.
Winston's Smoke BBQ, which was founded by late Pro Football Hall of Famer Winston Hill four decades ago on Colorado Boulevard, closed up its final location in Centennial. The family plans to continue Hill's legacy through a new scholarship fund.
For over a decade, Little Brazil has been a fixture in Wheat Ridge. This week, it closed its longtime location; it will operate from the space next door as a takeout-only setup as it prepares to move into a bigger, better space nearby, complete with outdoor seating.
After just a year and a half in business, Jamaican-inspired Wah Gwaan Brewing Company made the call to close; it's the second brewery to shutter in the West Eighth Avenue spot, which was formerly home to Intrepid Sojourner.
Two brand-new spots opened this week: Little Finch, an all-day cafe and sister concept to Olive & Finch from chef Mary Nguyen; and Mestizo Brew Cantina in Wheat Ridge, which serves brews along with a menu of tacos and tortas served from the Blue Bus, a refurbished school bus turned food truck.
has relaunched with a new name and concept. Owners Rick Good, Sung Song and Todd Dorman purchased the spot last March, and have now reopened it as 1908 An Uptown Eatery, with plans to make it more food-centric while playing down its former party reputation.
Another restaurant that recently got a new name is also closed, though it hopes to make a comeback soon. Just a week after reopening as Chula, the former 4G's on South Broadway was struck by a car that damaged the building. Owner Myrna Soltero Diaz is taking the challenge in stride, though, and says she'll reopen during construction if the City of Englewood approves that plan.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Learn more about the new Alpine Dog Brewing Company, which recently reopened in a new space in Uptown.
- The owner of brunch spot Jelly is opening Harvey Park Grille in the former Rosemary Cafe space.
1908 An Uptown Eatery, 1320 East 17th Avenue
Little Finch, 1490 16th Street Mall
Mestizo Brew Cantina, 6800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:*
Chula, 3866 South Broadway, Englewood
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
BookBar, 1490 16th Street Mall
The District, 1320 East 17th Avenue
Little Brazil (moving to a new location), 10081 West 26th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Wah Gwaan Brewing Company, 925 West Eighth Avenue
Winston's Smoke BBQ, 5090 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
