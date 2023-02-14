Chik-fil-A Is Testing a New Cauliflower Sandwich in Denver, And We Tried It

In January, we wrote about six food trends that are in (and out) for 2023, including a move away from plant-based meats like Beyond burgers and Impossible patties, and a rise in food made with whole ingredients instead. And it seems that Chik-fil-A agrees. For the next eleven weeks, it's testing its new Cauliflower Sandwich at restaurants in three markets, including Denver.
On February 13, the day it debuted for its trial run, we got a delivery of the new meat-free sandwich, made with a cauliflower filet. Before biting into how it tastes, though, there's one important fact to know: It's not strictly vegetarian. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A," notes director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage.
While the Cauliflower Sandwich is certainly plant-forward, it is made with milk and eggs, and the company does "not designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces," the announcement confirms. That means it fries the cauliflower in the same oil used for chicken.
The breading tastes exactly like, well, a Chik-fil-A sandwich, and since cauliflower has a pretty neutral flavor, the result is precisely what the company was going for: a meat-less way to get a fix when the craving for its fried chicken sandwich hits. From the outside, it also looks very similar to the classic chicken version, unlike the clearly processed Meati patties that we taste-tested at Birdcall last summer.
The reviews from the editorial staff were mixed, but the line was clear. Those who hadn't eaten Chik-fil-A before (some on purpose, some by happenstance) were less than impressed, while those who have succumbed to the appeal of the chain's Southern fried sandwiches happily downed this version and discussed the merits of cauliflower as a meat substitute. (A few from both camps admit battling cauliflower burps all afternoon.)
"If I was still vegetarian, I'd be so stoked to have that as an option," one person remarked, before we realized that the sandwich isn't technically vegetarian at all.
Which begs the question: Who, exactly, is this new sandwich for? Even those who liked it said that they wouldn't order the cauliflower version in place of the chicken.
But overall, Chik-fil-A seems to be on the right track, veering away from mysterious, meat-like alternatives and focusing instead on whole, recognizable vegetables.