Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Fast Food

Chik-fil-A Is Testing a New Cauliflower Sandwich in Denver, And We Tried It

February 14, 2023 10:57AM

Chik-fil-A's new cauliflower sandwich comes with pickles, just like its original chicken version.
Chik-fil-A's new cauliflower sandwich comes with pickles, just like its original chicken version. Molly Martin
In January, we wrote about six food trends that are in (and out) for 2023, including a move away from plant-based meats like Beyond burgers and Impossible patties, and a rise in food made with whole ingredients instead. And it seems that Chik-fil-A agrees. For the next eleven weeks, it's testing its new Cauliflower Sandwich at restaurants in three markets, including Denver. 

On February 13, the day it debuted for its trial run, we got a delivery of the new meat-free sandwich, made with a cauliflower filet. Before biting into how it tastes, though, there's one important fact to know: It's not strictly vegetarian. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A," notes director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage.

While the Cauliflower Sandwich is certainly plant-forward, it is made with milk and eggs, and the company does "not designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces," the announcement confirms. That means it fries the cauliflower in the same oil used for chicken.
click to enlarge
The sandwich is fried in refined peanut oil.
Molly Martin
But how does it taste? The goods were delivered in Chik-fil-A's typical packaging, a bag that tends to steam the sandwich inside if it's not eaten right away. The bags were also quite greasy — this may be plant-forward, but it's still a deep-fried sandwich. Just like the classic, the breaded and fried cauliflower filet comes on a bun, sans sauce, with two pickle slices. And as with the classic, I'd ask for extra pickles and a side of Chik-fil-A sauce when ordering this version.

The breading tastes exactly like, well, a Chik-fil-A sandwich, and since cauliflower has a pretty neutral flavor, the result is precisely what the company was going for: a meat-less way to get a fix when the craving for its fried chicken sandwich hits. From the outside, it also looks very similar to the classic chicken version, unlike the clearly processed Meati patties that we taste-tested at Birdcall last summer.
click to enlarge
A whole slice of cauliflower is breaded and fried for the sandwich.
Molly Martin
The biggest difference, of course, is the texture of the cauliflower itself. The chicken breast used in the chain's sandwiches is brined in pickle juice before being breaded and fried, which helps keep the meat juicy and tender. The cauliflower is marinated, breaded and pressure-cooked, and the result, as some testers noted, is a "mushy" vegetable — though it holds together well since it's a whole filet, and it may maintain a bit more bite if eaten fresh. Like the original chicken sandwich, this one is best eaten fresh.

The reviews from the editorial staff were mixed, but the line was clear. Those who hadn't eaten Chik-fil-A before (some on purpose, some by happenstance) were less than impressed, while those who have succumbed to the appeal of the chain's Southern fried sandwiches happily downed this version and discussed the merits of cauliflower as a meat substitute. (A few from both camps admit battling cauliflower burps all afternoon.)

"If I was still vegetarian, I'd be so stoked to have that as an option," one person remarked, before we realized that the sandwich isn't technically vegetarian at all.

Which begs the question: Who, exactly, is this new sandwich for? Even those who liked it said that they wouldn't order the cauliflower version in place of the chicken.

But overall, Chik-fil-A seems to be on the right track, veering away from mysterious, meat-like alternatives and focusing instead on whole, recognizable vegetables. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation