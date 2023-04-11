Get Your Colorado Pint Day Glass on April 12 at Over 200 Participating Breweries

With over 29,000 glasses being sold at over 200 breweries in the state, Colorado Pint Day is larger than ever. Customers will be able to purchase the glasses on April 12 at participating locations.
This year's glass carries the theme of "the great Colorado road trip," and it was designed by Anna Long of Norlo Design. Long won competitions for the glass design both this year and in 2022, when the theme was Colorado parks and wildlife.
Shawnee Adelson, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild, says that the idea for a competition originated from the guild's marketing and events committee. "The goal is to showcase artistic talent within the craft beer industry," says Adelson. She adds that the committee reviews art submissions anonymously and votes for its favorites.
Long is not only the owner and CEO of Norlo Design, but she also serves as the marketing manager and graphic designer for Copper Kettle Brewing.
Colorado Pint Day continues to grow. In 2021, over 100 breweries sold 19,000 glasses. Last year, over 190 breweries participated in selling 25,000 glasses. The event inspires both local craft beer supporters and glass collectors alike.
Pint Day is also a fundraiser for the Colorado Brewers Guild, whose mission is to support independent Colorado craft breweries: One dollar from each glass sold goes back to the organization.
The number of participating breweries is currently at an impressive 220. You can search the full list at coloradobeer.org.