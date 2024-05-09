This Week in Beer: Two Industry Pros Are Crowdfunding a New Brewery and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Full Frame Beer Passes $50,000 Funding Mark
The Story: The crowdfunded startup brewery hopes to raise $300,000.
The Scoop: Jagged Mountain head brewer Alyssa Hoberer and Our Mutual Friend Brewing lead brewer Jacob Kemple announced the new project in late March. The team plans to move into the former Alpine Dog Brewing space in Capitol Hill. Besides a potential return on investment, investor perks include discounts, an annual investors' party, mug club membership and more. The company says it wants to issue 30 percent of the yearly profit as dividends, beginning in year three.
Upcoming Events
Smoked Helles Release
Friday, May 10, noon
Verboten Brewing
127 East 5th Street, Loveland
Verboten is releasing its smoked helles beer on draft this Friday. The brewery says the beer has a balance between a smooth malt backbone and a subtle smokiness. It has a clean, crisp sweetness, infused with a smoky essence. Smoked beer can be an acquired taste, but versions like this helles are often less intense and can be a good gateway to the style.
The Denver Tea Party
Friday, May 10, 4 p.m.
Call to Arms Brewing
4526 Tennyson Street
Call to Arms is celebrating the release of its Hard Iced Tea, a 5 percent ABV hard tea. There will be a Happy Gilmore one-putt challenge available, with a chance to win a full case (24 cans) of beer.
Saturday, May 11, noon to 4 p.m.
Robert F. Clement Park
7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Over a dozen breweries, cideries and mead makers will be pouring drinks, along with various food trucks, vendors and artist booths. Tickets are $40 when ordered in advance ($50 day of) and include drink samples and access to booths and games. Libations can be expected from Coal Mine Ave Brewing, Tommyknocker Brewery, Old 121 Brewing, 6 and 40 Brewery, Living the Dream Brewing, Zymos Brewing, Landlocked Ales, 3 Freaks Brewery, Lariat Lodge Brewing and Honnibrook Craft Meadery.
SoCo Collab Frost Fest
Saturday, May 11, 1 to 5 p.m.
Bear Creek Regional Park
21st and Argus, Colorado Springs
Frost Fest features over fifteen breweries, with special collaboration beers being a focal point. Advanced tickets are only $30, and proceeds benefit the local trails and parks in El Paso County. Participating businesses include Phantom Canyon Brewing, Manitou Brewing, Fossil Craft Beer, Whistle Pig Brewing, Pikes Peak Brewing, Brass Brewing, OCC Brewing, FH Beer Works, Metric Brewing, Local Relic Artisan Ales, Bell Brothers Brewing, Cerberus Brewing and more. Notable sponsors include Focus on the Beer and the yeast supplier BSI.
Dog Mom Day at River North
Saturday, May 11, 2 to 5 p.m.
River North Brewery Washington Street Tap Room
6021 Washington Street
Bring your furry friend and enjoy a beer or two. Vendors will be on site for this celebration, including AJ's Dog Bakery, Peaks and Paws Photography and GoodVets. There will also be a mom and dog photo booth, as well as food from Delylah's Tacos.
From the Brewery: A distinct light ale for those searching for something crushable after a day of recreation. Slight corn sweetness followed by a discernible crisp finish.
From the Glass: Pours with a beautiful fluffy head made up of tight bubbles. A light malty sweetness in the nose previews the taste well. A touch of fresh dough and a subtle corny, grit-like flavor. Easy drinking, with a hint of herbal hops that creep up as you sip. A great alternative to anything macro, this is decidedly more flavorful without being unbalanced. This would be the perfect post-workout or weeknight dinner beer, as well as a de facto opener to any drinking session.
Availability: On draft and in cans at the brewery, as well as liquor stores, bars and restaurants in and around Winter Park.