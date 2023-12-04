 TAG Burger Bar Is Coming Back and More Denver Food News | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Social Sightings

TAG Burger Bar Is Coming Back and More Food News

There's also a new brunch to try, and Blue Pan has launched a pizza of the month in honor of the employee that was recently killed in a hit-and-run.
December 4, 2023
TAG Burger Bar shuttered in 2021 after a decade in Congress Park.
TAG Burger Bar shuttered in 2021 after a decade in Congress Park. TAG Burger Bar
Share this:
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Brunch lovers, take note: There's a new option from one of the most talented culinary crews in the city. This past weekend, Italian eatery Coperta (400 East 20th Avenue) launched weekend brunch, available from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes brunch pasta carbonara, a bruschetta Benedict, baked French toast with mascarpone and prickly pear, polenta and eggs, and a gelato sandwich, plus drinks such as the Coperta Bloody Mary made with San Marzano tomato mix with a fennel-salted rim.

After shuttering its decade-old location in Congress Park in 2021, restaurateur Troy Guard announced plans to bring back TAG Burger Bar in a new neighborhood. It's set to debut at 10155 East 29th Drive in Central Park in early 2023. Next year will be busy for Guard, who recently expanded his brunch concept HashTAG to Highlights Ranch with plans to add a third downtown in 2024. He's also opening his first wine bar, Done Deal, downtown in the Granite Tower Building.
click to enlarge greenhouses set up for dining outside
Greenhouses are back at American Elm.
American Elm
Greenhouses became lifelines for eateries trying to make it through the pandemic shutdowns, and many diners enjoyed the intimate indoor/outdoor restaurant experiences so much that some spots continue to bring them back. American Elm, at 4132 West 38th Avenue, just set up its greenhouses for the season, with some new design upgrades to make them extra cozy. Reservations are available on Resy.

A tragedy struck the Blue Pan Pizza team when beloved employee Nick Cordova was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his moped home from work at the Highland location on November 18. Blue Pan's December pizza of the month is dedicated to Cordova's memory and "includes some of his favorite toppings," the business shared on Instagram: housemade vodka sauce, Detroit cheese blend, goat cheese, sliced meatballs, Calabrian chiles, fresh basil and housemade garlic olive oil drizzle. One dollar from each pie sold will be donated toward Cordova's memorial. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

Brewery Bar III Shutters in Lone Tree, but the Kalamath Location Is Sticking Around

Openings & Closings

Brewery Bar III Shutters in Lone Tree, but the Kalamath Location Is Sticking Around

By Molly Martin
Reader: What Go-To Restaurant Will Go Next?

Comment of the Day

Reader: What Go-To Restaurant Will Go Next?

By Westword Readers
Spinelli’s Owners Ready to Unveil New Congress Park Market

Food & Drink News

Spinelli’s Owners Ready to Unveil New Congress Park Market

By Molly Martin
Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in November

Openings & Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in November

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation