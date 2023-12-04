TAG Burger Bar Is Coming Back and More Food News

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Brunch lovers, take note: There's a new option from one of the most talented culinary crews in the city. This past weekend, Italian eatery Coperta (400 East 20th Avenue) launched weekend brunch, available from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes brunch pasta carbonara, a bruschetta Benedict, baked French toast with mascarpone and prickly pear, polenta and eggs, and a gelato sandwich, plus drinks such as the Coperta Bloody Mary made with San Marzano tomato mix with a fennel-salted rim.
After shuttering its decade-old location in Congress Park in 2021, restaurateur Troy Guard announced plans to bring back TAG Burger Bar in a new neighborhood. It's set to debut at 10155 East 29th Drive in Central Park in early 2023. Next year will be busy for Guard, who recently expanded his brunch concept HashTAG to Highlights Ranch with plans to add a third downtown in 2024. He's also opening his first wine bar, Done Deal, downtown in the Granite Tower Building.
American Elm, at 4132 West 38th Avenue, just set up its greenhouses for the season, with some new design upgrades to make them extra cozy. Reservations are available on Resy.
A tragedy struck the Blue Pan Pizza team when beloved employee Nick Cordova was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his moped home from work at the Highland location on November 18. Blue Pan's December pizza of the month is dedicated to Cordova's memory and "includes some of his favorite toppings," the business shared on Instagram: housemade vodka sauce, Detroit cheese blend, goat cheese, sliced meatballs, Calabrian chiles, fresh basil and housemade garlic olive oil drizzle. One dollar from each pie sold will be donated toward Cordova's memorial.