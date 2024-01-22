Three Denver Favorites Debut New Menu Items

Restaurants are constantly making adjustments to keep things fresh for diners and to attract new fans.
Local brunch favorite Denver Biscuit Company, which now has seven locations in Colorado including its latest in Golden, rolled out several additions to its menu last month. The lineup includes two biscuit sandwiches: the Cubano, made on a garlic butter-griddled biscuit with pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mojo mayo, housemade pickles and pork cracklins’; and the K-Mack, loaded with Korean fried chicken, toasted sesame seeds, sesame mayo, daikon pickles, shredded cabbage and green onions.
There's also the King, a biscuit smothered in crunchy peanut butter, banana caramel, whipped cream, brûléed banana and chopped Tender Belly bacon; McDonald's-inspired hash browns served with a side of Duke's Mayo; and a cocktail dubbed Breakfast of Champions, made with bacon-washed bourbon, maple syrup, Kahlúa and aromatic bitters.
The new menu items were created with the help of DBC's new R&D chef, Charlie Brooks, who previously worked in fine-dining kitchens including Gramercy Tavern in New York City and Sunday Vinyl.
Coperta has been having some fun with its Little Italy nights, during which it serves red-sauce favorites (the next one is on Tuesday, January 23) and its recently launched weekend brunch. Now, it's launched Zuppa Cafe, a Coperta incarnation that will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday serving a lineup of winter warmers like spicy Moroccan lamb soup and pozole verde, all served with Coperta's housemade focaccia bread.
French eatery Noisette in LoHi is a great pick for a romantic dinner, but during the day, you can visit its bakery for pastries, bread and other treats. Now on Saturdays, when Noisette is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can enjoy three indulgent additions to the bakery's sandwich lineup: Tartine Norvégienne with smoked salmon, crème fraîche and salmon roe; Tartine L'avocat, an avocado toast with Meredith Dairy cheese crumbles and shallots; and a croissant sandwich with scrambled eggs, Delice de Bourgogne cheese and truffles.