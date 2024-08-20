 Congress Park Restaurant Crêpes 'n Crêpes Is Closed | Westword
Crêpes 'n Crêpes Shutters Just Over a Year After Moving to Congress Park

After a nineteen-year run in Cherry Creek, the restaurant relocated in early 2023.
August 20, 2024
The sign is still up but the doors are locked and the dining room empty.
The sign is still up but the doors are locked and the dining room empty. Molly Martin

The space at 1222 Madison Street is empty once again. The latest closure in the local dining scene is Crêpes 'n Crêpes, which moved to Congress Park in March 2023 after nineteen years in Cherry Creek.

At the time, co-owner and general manager Alexandra Pozdnyak told Westword that the next iteration came with "a new location, new opportunities, old philosophy."

Pozdnyak is the stepdaughter of crêperie founder Alain Veratti, who started the business as an Elitch Gardens food cart. Shortly thereafter, Veratti, who came from southern France, opened the Cherry Creek brick-and-mortar.

When the restaurant closed that location in December 2022, the intention was to stay in Cherry Creek. But as Pozdnyak explained, “A lot of people said they stopped going to Cherry Creek because of the parking and construction issues that they encountered there, so we decided to move. We found this location, and it’s a good fit for us. ... It’s a stand-alone building [with] a patio, and it’s one large floor. It’s not multiple rooms, [like] we had before."

The business kept its menu intact and received a warm reception from the Congress Park neighborhood, but business apparently cooled down. The doors are locked and the tables are gone from the dining room.

A sign posted in the restaurant before it shuttered thanked customers for being "wonderful and loyal" and noted that the team was "closing our store permanently."

Before Crêpes 'n Crêpes moved in, the space was briefly home to a second outpost of Billy's Inn. It was the original location of TAG Burger Bar for eleven years; that concept made a comeback in Central Park in March.

Looking for a crepe fix now that Crêpes ’n Crêpes is gone? We were impressed by newcomer EQ Crepe & Burger Bar, which is located at 1517 Wynkoop Street, near Union Station, and specializes in an Albanian take on the French classic.
