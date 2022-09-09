Farmers' Market Finds: Spice Things Up With Hella Herbivore's Chili Oils



While Carino has been a continuous advocate for the vegan lifestyle (hence the brand name), his mission has never been to convert people based on his own values. "There are multiple reasons why I like to be vegan, anywhere from the health aspect to the environmental aspect to the ethical aspect," he explains. "But I don't think that the people who aren't vegan have to attach to those reasons to try my food. I focus more on what my food can bring in terms of flavor and diversity in your food, and from there, that might get people to be like, 'Oh, let me give this vegan thing a try.'"



click to enlarge You can find Hella Herbivore Garlic Crisp, Chili Oil and Szechuan Oil at the City Park Farmers Market and Leevers Locavore. Hella Herbivore/Instagram

click to enlarge Carino creates Asian-inspired recipes for social media, like these Dan Dan Noodles using the Hella Herbivore Szechuan Oil. Ashlee Redger

click to enlarge Use your choice of chili condiments in a non-stick pan to get crispy, chili-laced edges on fried eggs. Ashlee Redger

Fruit from the orchards (like our last Farmers' Market Find, Ela Family Farms) are at their peak. Get plenty of apples, pears and peaches for baking and snacking. Non-orchard fruits like melons and berries are nearing their final days of this growing season.

Squashes are hitting the scene. Roast ’em up during the weekend to have a go-to side for weeknight dinners. Each squash can be different to prepare, but most are excellent served with a pat of butter, salt, pepper and a drizzle of hot honey.

Late-season veggies like peppers, green chiles, cabbage, green beans and eggplant are here to comfort us as we start to see tomato season slow down.

Five Freedoms Dairy was founded by a veterinarian and offers ethical, humanely produced dairy. Stop by the booth and ask what the cows' names are before getting some milk to enjoy.