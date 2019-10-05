Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The start of October turned out to be a busy few days in the restaurant world, as several new eateries and bars debuted. Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar, from the owners of Citizen Thai Bistro in Golden, opened at 1700 Platte Street, next door to Maria Empanada on a stretch that has seen multiple new office buildings spring up in the past year or two. Daughter Thai offers street food and more upscale entrees in a sexy setting that combines modern design with traditional Thai elements.

Last month, Cezary Grosfeld moved his Polish comfort-food eatery, Pierogies Factory, a block from its original home at 3895 Wadsworth Boulevard. But rather than give up the lease on that spot, he focused on American comfort food for his follow-up effort, Mac & Cheezary. (Because if your name is Cezary, you might as well.) Along with the classic elbow noodles and cheesy sauce from everyone's childhood, the restaurant offers a variety of toppings and even a vegan option made with cashew cheese.

And down in Littleton, Behind the Scenes Tap House began pouring beers using a high-tech, self-serve system with fifty taps. To go with all those brews, Behind the Scenes will also operate its own mobile kitchen parked permanently outside. In keeping with the movie-theater theme, there will also be an Icee machine and indoor and outdoor movie screenings.

The week also saw a high-profile closing: After decades in business in Lakewood, Dino's Italian Foods shut its doors on September 30. And on October 6, the Lazy Dog Bar & Grill in Boulder will also close.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week ending October 6, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Behind the Scenes Tap House, 10488 West Centennial Road, Littleton

Benny Blanco's Slice of the Bronx (inside The Monkey Barrel), 4401 Tejon Street

Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar, 1700 Platte Street

Mac & Cheezary, 3895 Wadsworth Boulevard

Waldschänke Ciders, 4100 Jason Street

West of Surrender, 501 16th Street

Restaurants Reopening This Week

Hapa Sushi (moved from 2780 East Second Avenue), 3030 East Second Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Dino's Italian Food, 10040 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

The Hummus & Pita Co., 825 16th Street Mall

Lazy Dog Bar & Grill, 1346 Pearl Street, Boulder (closing Sunday)

Sojourners Coffee, 1501 South Holly Street

The busy last few days cap off a busy summer on the dining scene. We recapped the action for September in our Restaurant Roll Call published October 1; see it here.

