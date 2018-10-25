The Ten Best Restaurant Tables in Denver for Every Style of Dining

Whether you're planning a festive night out with friends, an intimate experience for two or a VIP outing for you and your entourage, there's a perfect table waiting for you among Denver's hip, hot and posh restaurants. Plan ahead, reserve the table with a view or the one with the special service, then wow your dinner guests with your knowledge of the city's dining scene. Here are ten of the best tables at dining rooms in Denver and Boulder.

Every Wednesday, the prep island in the Bindery's kitchen (behind this pasta-rolling cook) turns into a dinner table for four lucky guests.

The Bindery

1817 Central Street

303-993-2364

If you want to be in the heart of the action, chef Linda Hamspten Fox has the perfect seat for you in her LoHi eatery — right in the middle of the kitchen. Every Wednesday night, an island prep station alongside the stoves, pasta counters and plating stations is converted into a dining table where four guests are led through a tasting menu of Mediterranean- and Mexican-influenced plates. If you're interested in partaking, stop in for dinner any night of the week and fill out a card to get your name on a waiting list; each week, a group is selected by a lottery system. Perfect for: gastronauts who missed their calling as professional chefs.

EXPAND The best seat in the house at Concourse is back by the window. Danielle Lirette

Concourse Restaurant Moderne

10195 East 29th Drive

720-550-6934

Every table in chef/restaurateur Lon Symensma's Stapleton dining room, under an undulating wooden ceiling, feels special, and service is always stellar. But if you're a regular and the staff knows you by name, or if you're just looking to take dinner one step above, table number one at Concourse feels just a little more magical. It's right up against a floor-to-ceiling window, so you can enjoy westward views of the city and mountains, and the spacious circular booth provides extra room to relax and enjoy the culinary gems of chef Luke Bergman. Perfect for: those who want to be VIPs for a night.

EXPAND It doesn't get much more fun than a cheese bar. Danielle Lirette

Coperta

400 East 20th Avenue

720-749-4666

Chef's counters can be a little intimidating, the salumi bar a little confusing. But everyone loves cheese, so a seat at Coperta's mozzarella bar is just the thing for a cozy night of comfort food done Italian style — with an extra dose of hospitality. Choose from buffalo-milk mozz from Campana or domestic, hand-stretched cheese made from Wisconsin dairy (or just get them both), and supplement with suppli al telefono (cheesy rice balls), senise peppers and spaghetti carbonara. Perfect for: an indulgent night with boisterous friends.

EXPAND Corrida's view of the Flatirons. Danielle Lirette

Corrida

1023 Walnut Street, Boulder

303-444-1333

Float above pedestrians and traffic with a serene corner table at Corrida, where the breathtaking view of the Flatirons is matched only by the stunning steaks. The two-top is just right for an anniversary dinner, though you may feel a little on display. But don't worry: The other diners aren't staring at you — they're just enjoying the panorama outside. Perfect for: romantic couples with a hint of exhibitionism.

The view from El Five's patio. Danielle Lirette

El Five

2930 Umatilla Street

303-524-9193

Restaurateur Justin Cucci always builds eye-catching eateries, and the swank, sparkly interior of El Five is no exception. But if you want some of the best dining seats in the whole city, wait for pleasant weather and sit out on the fifth-floor balcony, where you'll be able to look out across downtown Denver and count the construction cranes. If vertigo or bad weather keep you inside, the booths along the windows still offer excellent vistas — and you'll be that much closer to the bar. Perfect for: thrill seekers.

EXPAND You can almost see your college dorm room from up here. Mark Antonation

Flagstaff House Restaurant

1138 Flagstaff Road, Boulder

303-442-4640

Nestled in park land high above Boulder, Flagstaff House has been a fine-dining destination for generations. Under new executive chef Chris Royster, the menu is soaring to new heights, too. Enjoy his stunning creations with vintage wine from the cellar and views over Boulder County from this corner four-top, made even better if someone else grabs the check. Perfect for: springing the news on your parents that you're dropping out of college to discover enlightenment on a trek through the Himalayas.

EXPAND Watch the summer storms roll in over downtown Denver or check out the nightlife on Larimer Street below from table number one at Il Posto. Mark Antonation

Il Posto

2601 Larimer Street

303-394-0100

There's not a bad seat in the house, whether in the circular booths in the downstairs lounge, at the bar, looking into the kitchen from the chef's counter or up on the mezzanine — especially when your main view is of a plate of pasta from chef/owner Andrea Frizzi's kitchen. But book ahead to reserve the corner table on the second floor so you can watch the action on Larimer Street below, the twinkling lights of the city or summer storms blowing in over downtown. Perfect for: urban dwellers with a love of the city.

EXPAND One lucky couple can nab the table looking into Julep's kitchen. Danielle Lirette

Julep

3258 Larimer Street

303-295-8977

Southern cooking is the star of the show at Julep, so why not grab a table with a view of the kitchen? Instead of sitting at a standard chef's counter, though, take the stairs up to the second level and find the cozy nook with a window overlooking chef/owner Kyle Foster and his team. Are those saltines going onto a plate of escargot? What brand of grits are they using? Look at those tiny cast-iron pans! Perfect for: romance with a Southern accent.

"Bobby's Eddy" at Tavernetta. Danielle Lirette

Tavernetta

1889 16th Street

720-605-1889

Much of the kitchen at Bobby Stucky and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson's downtown Italian eatery is out in the open, in the bend between the bar and dining room. Pastas are plated, salumi is sliced and servers whisk meals and bottles of wine to awaiting diners, all within feet of "Bobby's Eddy," a small seating section with a low-slung booth, padded stools and a couple of round tables. You'll feel like an impresario orchestrating the action of your own establishment as you sip aperitivos and nosh on antipasti. Perfect for: the wannabe restaurateur.

EXPAND This eight-seater with a beer tap can be reserved for special dinners. Danielle Lirette

Tupelo Honey

1650 Wewatta Street

720-274-0650

There's a tap handle rising from the center of your table, and all you have to is reach over and refill to keep the party going. The special seating at Tupelo Honey doesn't have much of a view (unless you enjoy watching construction and traffic on Wewatta Street), but it does have room for eight guests in the cushy booth. Call ahead and reserve a mini-keg of your favorite beer or a batched cocktail for the table. You'll suddenly be the most popular one in your group. Perfect for: revisiting your college days.