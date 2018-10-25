 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
This table isn't for those with acrophobia.EXPAND
This table isn't for those with acrophobia.
Danielle Lirette

The Ten Best Restaurant Tables in Denver for Every Style of Dining

Mark Antonation | October 25, 2018 | 9:45am
AA

Whether you're planning a festive night out with friends, an intimate experience for two or a VIP outing for you and your entourage, there's a perfect table waiting for you among Denver's hip, hot and posh restaurants. Plan ahead, reserve the table with a view or the one with the special service, then wow your dinner guests with your knowledge of the city's dining scene. Here are ten of the best tables at dining rooms in Denver and Boulder.

Every Wednesday, the prep island in the Bindery's kitchen (behind this pasta-rolling cook) turns into a dinner table for four lucky guests.
Every Wednesday, the prep island in the Bindery's kitchen (behind this pasta-rolling cook) turns into a dinner table for four lucky guests.
Danielle Lirette

Related Stories

The Bindery
1817 Central Street
303-993-2364
If you want to be in the heart of the action, chef Linda Hamspten Fox has the perfect seat for you in her LoHi eatery — right in the middle of the kitchen. Every Wednesday night, an island prep station alongside the stoves, pasta counters and plating stations is converted into a dining table where four guests are led through a tasting menu of Mediterranean- and Mexican-influenced plates. If you're interested in partaking, stop in for dinner any night of the week and fill out a card to get your name on a waiting list; each week, a group is selected by a lottery system. Perfect for: gastronauts who missed their calling as professional chefs.

The best seat in the house at Concourse is back by the window.EXPAND
The best seat in the house at Concourse is back by the window.
Danielle Lirette

Concourse Restaurant Moderne
10195 East 29th Drive
720-550-6934
Every table in chef/restaurateur Lon Symensma's Stapleton dining room, under an undulating wooden ceiling, feels special, and service is always stellar. But if you're a regular and the staff knows you by name, or if you're just looking to take dinner one step above, table number one at Concourse feels just a little more magical. It's right up against a floor-to-ceiling window, so you can enjoy westward views of the city and mountains, and the spacious circular booth provides extra room to relax and enjoy the culinary gems of chef Luke Bergman. Perfect for: those who want to be VIPs for a night.

It doesn't get much more fun than a cheese bar.EXPAND
It doesn't get much more fun than a cheese bar.
Danielle Lirette

Coperta
400 East 20th Avenue
720-749-4666
Chef's counters can be a little intimidating, the salumi bar a little confusing. But everyone loves cheese, so a seat at Coperta's mozzarella bar is just the thing for a cozy night of comfort food done Italian style — with an extra dose of hospitality. Choose from buffalo-milk mozz from Campana or domestic, hand-stretched cheese made from Wisconsin dairy (or just get them both), and supplement with suppli al telefono (cheesy rice balls), senise peppers and spaghetti carbonara. Perfect for: an indulgent night with boisterous friends.

Corrida's view of the Flatirons.EXPAND
Corrida's view of the Flatirons.
Danielle Lirette

Corrida
1023 Walnut Street, Boulder
303-444-1333
Float above pedestrians and traffic with a serene corner table at Corrida, where the breathtaking view of the Flatirons is matched only by the stunning steaks. The two-top is just right for an anniversary dinner, though you may feel a little on display. But don't worry: The other diners aren't staring at you — they're just enjoying the panorama outside. Perfect for: romantic couples with a hint of exhibitionism.

The view from El Five's patio.
The view from El Five's patio.
Danielle Lirette

El Five
2930 Umatilla Street
303-524-9193
Restaurateur Justin Cucci always builds eye-catching eateries, and the swank, sparkly interior of El Five is no exception. But if you want some of the best dining seats in the whole city, wait for pleasant weather and sit out on the fifth-floor balcony, where you'll be able to look out across downtown Denver and count the construction cranes. If vertigo or bad weather keep you inside, the booths along the windows still offer excellent vistas — and you'll be that much closer to the bar. Perfect for: thrill seekers.

You can almost see your college dorm room from up here.EXPAND
You can almost see your college dorm room from up here.
Mark Antonation

Flagstaff House Restaurant
1138 Flagstaff Road, Boulder
303-442-4640
Nestled in park land high above Boulder, Flagstaff House has been a fine-dining destination for generations. Under new executive chef Chris Royster, the menu is soaring to new heights, too. Enjoy his stunning creations with vintage wine from the cellar and views over Boulder County from this corner four-top, made even better if someone else grabs the check. Perfect for: springing the news on your parents that you're dropping out of college to discover enlightenment on a trek through the Himalayas.

Watch the summer storms roll in over downtown Denver or check out the nightlife on Larimer Street below from table number one at Il Posto.EXPAND
Watch the summer storms roll in over downtown Denver or check out the nightlife on Larimer Street below from table number one at Il Posto.
Mark Antonation

Il Posto
2601 Larimer Street
303-394-0100
There's not a bad seat in the house, whether in the circular booths in the downstairs lounge, at the bar, looking into the kitchen from the chef's counter or up on the mezzanine — especially when your main view is of a plate of pasta from chef/owner Andrea Frizzi's kitchen. But book ahead to reserve the corner table on the second floor so you can watch the action on Larimer Street below, the twinkling lights of the city or summer storms blowing in over downtown. Perfect for: urban dwellers with a love of the city.

One lucky couple can nab the table looking into Julep's kitchen.EXPAND
One lucky couple can nab the table looking into Julep's kitchen.
Danielle Lirette

Julep
3258 Larimer Street
303-295-8977
Southern cooking is the star of the show at Julep, so why not grab a table with a view of the kitchen? Instead of sitting at a standard chef's counter, though, take the stairs up to the second level and find the cozy nook with a window overlooking chef/owner Kyle Foster and his team. Are those saltines going onto a plate of escargot? What brand of grits are they using? Look at those tiny cast-iron pans! Perfect for: romance with a Southern accent.

"Bobby's Eddy" at Tavernetta.
"Bobby's Eddy" at Tavernetta.
Danielle Lirette

Tavernetta
1889 16th Street
720-605-1889
Much of the kitchen at Bobby Stucky and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson's downtown Italian eatery is out in the open, in the bend between the bar and dining room. Pastas are plated, salumi is sliced and servers whisk meals and bottles of wine to awaiting diners, all within feet of "Bobby's Eddy," a small seating section with a low-slung booth, padded stools and a couple of round tables. You'll feel like an impresario orchestrating the action of your own establishment as you sip aperitivos and nosh on antipasti. Perfect for: the wannabe restaurateur.

This eight-seater with a beer tap can be reserved for special dinners.EXPAND
This eight-seater with a beer tap can be reserved for special dinners.
Danielle Lirette

Tupelo Honey
1650 Wewatta Street
720-274-0650
There's a tap handle rising from the center of your table, and all you have to is reach over and refill to keep the party going. The special seating at Tupelo Honey doesn't have much of a view (unless you enjoy watching construction and traffic on Wewatta Street), but it does have room for eight guests in the cushy booth. Call ahead and reserve a mini-keg of your favorite beer or a batched cocktail for the table. You'll suddenly be the most popular one in your group. Perfect for: revisiting your college days.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: