Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Not sure what you want to eat for breakfast or lunch? If you're waffling, just stop at 1384 South Broadway and head inside the tiny eatery painted like the Belgian flag (black, yellow and red). The Waffle Place opened on Friday, September 7, serving a variety of sweet and savory waffle sandwiches. TWP is the second effort from Euro Crepes owners Mehdi and Crystal Mdouari, who are out to conquer South Broadway with European batter-based breakfast items. Stop in from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. to get your fix of fluffy Flemish fun.
Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant closings this week, along with links to our original coverage:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bella La Crema, 405 Mains Street, Lyons
Belleview Tap & Burger, 4190 South Newport Street, Greenwood Village
El Cazo Cocina y Cantina, 2901 West 25th Avenue
Hacienda Colorado, 1550 Court Street
Mila, 999 18th Street
Nomad Taqueria + Beer Garden, 18485 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
The Waffle Place, 1384 South Broadway
Restaurants Reopening This Week*
Cody's Cafe and Bar (moved to new address), 10253 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Paramount Cafe, 519 16th Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Former La Loma Chef Opens El Cazo in Jefferson Park"
"Paramount Cafe Co-Owner Discusses Closing Four Restaurants"
"Hacienda Colorado Opens on Changing 16th Street Mall"
"The Paramount Cafe Goes Dark; Lala's, Marlowe's and Govnr's Park to Follow"
Even as Denver keeps losing longtime eateries and watering holes, we continue to seek out new and unique food throughout the metro area. This week, we visited Shahrazad Bakery in Aurora for some fresh and wonderful Iraqi breads and other baked goods, further proof of Aurora's world-class status for seekers of international cuisine.
Also on our plate was the astounding variety of Latin American eats at Super Mega Bien, which Gretchen Kurtz reviewed this week. From a Mexican seafood soup heated with an 800-degree stone to small plates delivered to guests on pushcarts that wind their way through the dining room, there's something fun and delicious awaiting diners at the second restaurant from the team behind Work & Class.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
