 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
A pullled-pork and cheddar waffle sandwich at the Waffle Place.EXPAND
A pullled-pork and cheddar waffle sandwich at the Waffle Place.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | September 8, 2018 | 6:59am
AA

Not sure what you want to eat for breakfast or lunch? If you're waffling, just stop at 1384 South Broadway and head inside the tiny eatery painted like the Belgian flag (black, yellow and red). The Waffle Place opened on Friday, September 7, serving a variety of sweet and savory waffle sandwiches. TWP is the second effort from Euro Crepes owners Mehdi and Crystal Mdouari, who are out to conquer South Broadway with European batter-based breakfast items. Stop in from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. to get your fix of fluffy Flemish fun.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant closings this week, along with links to our original coverage:

Related Stories

You can get this tlayuda at Nomad Taqueria at the new Origin Red Rocks hotel.EXPAND
You can get this tlayuda at Nomad Taqueria at the new Origin Red Rocks hotel.
Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bella La Crema, 405 Mains Street, Lyons
Belleview Tap & Burger, 4190 South Newport Street, Greenwood Village
El Cazo Cocina y Cantina, 2901 West 25th Avenue
Hacienda Colorado, 1550 Court Street
Mila, 999 18th Street
Nomad Taqueria + Beer Garden, 18485 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
The Waffle Place, 1384 South Broadway

Restaurants Reopening This Week*
Cody's Cafe and Bar (moved to new address), 10253 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Paramount Cafe, 519 16th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

El Cazo brings the food of chef Efren Velasquez back to Jefferson Park.EXPAND
El Cazo brings the food of chef Efren Velasquez back to Jefferson Park.
Mark Antonation

"Former La Loma Chef Opens El Cazo in Jefferson Park"

The Paramount Cafe closed on September 3, 2018.EXPAND
The Paramount Cafe closed on September 3, 2018.
Danielle Lirette

"Paramount Cafe Co-Owner Discusses Closing Four Restaurants"

Hacienda Colorao took over the Katie Mullen's space on the 16th Street Mall.
Hacienda Colorao took over the Katie Mullen's space on the 16th Street Mall.
Courtesy Hacienda Colorado

"Hacienda Colorado Opens on Changing 16th Street Mall"

Shoppers and tourists on the 16th Street Mall will no longer be able to people-watch from the patio of the Paramount Cafe.
Shoppers and tourists on the 16th Street Mall will no longer be able to people-watch from the patio of the Paramount Cafe.
Kristin Pazulski

"The Paramount Cafe Goes Dark; Lala's, Marlowe's and Govnr's Park to Follow"

Even as Denver keeps losing longtime eateries and watering holes, we continue to seek out new and unique food throughout the metro area. This week, we visited Shahrazad Bakery in Aurora for some fresh and wonderful Iraqi breads and other baked goods, further proof of Aurora's world-class status for seekers of international cuisine.

Also on our plate was the astounding variety of Latin American eats at Super Mega Bien, which Gretchen Kurtz reviewed this week. From a Mexican seafood soup heated with an 800-degree stone to small plates delivered to guests on pushcarts that wind their way through the dining room, there's something fun and delicious awaiting diners at the second restaurant from the team behind Work & Class.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >