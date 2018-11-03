All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

The word "oenobeer" (pronounced eeno-beer) doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. Brewer/restaurateur Alex Liberati coined the word from the Greek prefix "oeno," meaning "wine," to describe the beer-wine hybrid beers he's brewing at Liberati Osteria & Oenobeers, which opened on Monday, October 29.
Liberati is as big in scale, with room for more than 200 guest inside, as it is in ambitious. Somewhat smaller, but not lacking in ambition is D Station near the University of Denver, which is tackling a handful of current Asian food trends on its nutty menu: Chinese hot pot, Hawaiian poke, Cajun seafood boil, skewers and Thai-style rolled ice cream. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings this week, plus links to coverage of other recent and upcoming openings and closings.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
D Station, 1737 East Evans Avenue
DC Pie Co., 2223 East Colfax Avenue
Liberati Osteria & Oenobeers, 2403 Champa Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
In addition to openings and closings, we scrutinize the scene for the best grub of every kind, from places new or old. This week, restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz dug into pancakes and noodle bowls at the 20th Street Cafe, one of Denver's oldest diners, and then we picked nine more to round out Denver's best stops for a cheap, old-school breakfast.
If you don't want to read but still want to delve into good diner food, we take pictures of every restaurant we review. Here's our 20th Street Cafe slideshow to give you a taste of what you're missing.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
