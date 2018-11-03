All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

The word "oenobeer" (pronounced eeno-beer) doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. Brewer/restaurateur Alex Liberati coined the word from the Greek prefix "oeno," meaning "wine," to describe the beer-wine hybrid beers he's brewing at Liberati Osteria & Oenobeers, which opened on Monday, October 29.

Liberati is as big in scale, with room for more than 200 guest inside, as it is in ambitious. Somewhat smaller, but not lacking in ambition is D Station near the University of Denver, which is tackling a handful of current Asian food trends on its nutty menu: Chinese hot pot, Hawaiian poke, Cajun seafood boil, skewers and Thai-style rolled ice cream. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings this week, plus links to coverage of other recent and upcoming openings and closings.