Liberati opens Monday, October 29, in the former Golden Bell Press building on Champa Street.
Liberati opens Monday, October 29, in the former Golden Bell Press building on Champa Street.
Danielle Lirette

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | November 3, 2018 | 7:59am
AA

The word "oenobeer" (pronounced eeno-beer) doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. Brewer/restaurateur Alex Liberati coined the word from the Greek prefix "oeno," meaning "wine," to describe the beer-wine hybrid beers he's brewing at Liberati Osteria & Oenobeers, which opened on Monday, October 29.

Liberati is as big in scale, with room for more than 200 guest inside, as it is in ambitious. Somewhat smaller, but not lacking in ambition is D Station near the University of Denver, which is tackling a handful of current Asian food trends on its nutty menu: Chinese hot pot, Hawaiian poke, Cajun seafood boil, skewers and Thai-style rolled ice cream. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings this week, plus links to coverage of other recent and upcoming openings and closings.

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
D Station, 1737 East Evans Avenue
DC Pie Co., 2223 East Colfax Avenue
Liberati Osteria & Oenobeers, 2403 Champa Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This WeekEXPAND
Courtesy the Veggie Whisperer

"The Veggie Whisperer Takes Plant-Based Mediterranean Food to the Streets "

Hedge Row isn't bustling in Cherry Creek.
Hedge Row isn't bustling in Cherry Creek.
Mark Antonation

"Hedge Row Will Close in Cherry Creek on December 2"

Torpedo Coffee launched in Park Hill.
Torpedo Coffee launched in Park Hill.
Kyle Wells

"Torpedo Coffee Makes a Splash in Park Hill"

D Station pulled into the DU neighborhood.
D Station pulled into the DU neighborhood.
Mark Antonation

"D Station Does It All — From Hot Pot to Cajun to Thai Rolled Ice Cream"

Babettes is vacating the Source.
Babettes is vacating the Source.
Veronica Penney

"Babettes Is Moving to Longmont — and Adding a Pizzeria"

In addition to openings and closings, we scrutinize the scene for the best grub of every kind, from places new or old. This week, restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz dug into pancakes and noodle bowls at the 20th Street Cafe, one of Denver's oldest diners, and then we picked nine more to round out Denver's best stops for a cheap, old-school breakfast.

If you don't want to read but still want to delve into good diner food, we take pictures of every restaurant we review. Here's our 20th Street Cafe slideshow to give you a taste of what you're missing.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

