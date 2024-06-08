 El Chingon Reopens in Denver and Five New Restaurants Debut | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Every Opening and Closing This Week: El Chingon Reopens and More

There were no permanent closures to report this week, but there are some coming soon.
June 8, 2024
El Chingon is back to business as usual in the Highland neighborhood.
El Chingon is back to business as usual in the Highland neighborhood. El Chingon
Share this:
This week brought three comebacks in the dining scene.

In the Highland neighborhood, one of our 100 favorite restaurants, El Chingon Bistro, is serving once again. In late May, it was seized by the Colorado Department of Revenue for unpaid taxes dating back to February 2023, but the doors are now open again. (Owner Lorenzo Nunez Jr. did not reply to a request for comment.)  El Chingon is also in the process of opening an outpost at Denver International Airport.

Jessie's Smokin's NOLA has moved into its new home in Parker. It's the latest iteration of the Cajun eatery that got its start as a food truck before moving into a brick-and-mortar in Centennial in 2019. Owner Jessie Rayford intended to retire when he closed in 2022, but decided to bring it back once again, reopening in the Centennial outpost of Max Taps. "This is my last go-round," Rayford says of the newest location, for which he signed a six-year lease.

And Vine Street Pub, which had not reopened since the pandemic shutdown of March 2020, hosted a soft reopening this week — and is officially back today.

There are two new concepts at the Gaylord Rockies Resort near DIA. It just introduced the Fortunate Prospector, an English pub "inspired by the dark coziness of famous taverns across the pond and subtle nods to Colorado mining history," as well as Embers Lodge Bar, which has a 360-degree wraparound bar and a view of the Rockies.
click to enlarge various paltes of food, a beer and a cocktail on a table
Peko Peko is the latest addition to Avanti Boulder.
Lucy Beaugard
The team behind Pig and Tiger inside Avanti Boulder has swapped out that concept for the Japanese-inspired Peko Peko. The name “is Japanese slang for ‘I’m Hungry’ and we hope to satisfy our guests’ cravings with our traditional and non-traditional Japanese fare,” co-owner Darren Chang says in an announcement of the news. Meanwhile, the team is working to open a brick-and-mortar location of Pig and Tiger in Denver.

A Westword reader alerted us to a Vietnamese restaurant that opened in Littleton last month. Vinnameals is a family-owned spot that serves staples like pho and banh mi but also offers some harder-to-find specialties, such as porridge, clay pots and a wide variety of soups.

The only closure to report this week is a temporary one. Brunch powerhouse Snooze is on pause at its original Ballpark location, which is getting a remodel that includes an additional 1,200 square feet of space. It's set to reopen next month.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened this week*:
man in a purple shirt standing behind a counter
Jessie Rayford says his new Parker location will be the last iteration of his restaurant.
Jessie's Smokin' NOLA/Facebook

Openings

Embers Lodge Bar and the Fortunate Prospector at Gaylord Rockies, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora
Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 11061 South Parker Road
Peko Peko at Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
Vinnameals, 1500 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton

Reopening

El Chingon Bistro, 1691 Central Street
Vine Street Pub, 1700 Vine Street

Closed Temporarily

Snooze, 2262 Larimer Street (expected to reopen in July)

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Reader: Benny's Had Its Day...but That's All Over Now

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: Benny's Had Its Day...but That's All Over Now

By Westword Readers
Twenty Bars Where You Can Soak Up the Real Colorado

Bars

Twenty Bars Where You Can Soak Up the Real Colorado

By Skyler McKinley
Welcome Back: Vine Street Reopens After Four Years on Pause

Openings & Closings

Welcome Back: Vine Street Reopens After Four Years on Pause

By Molly Martin
This Week in Beer: Big Shakeups at Blue Spruce Brewing and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: Big Shakeups at Blue Spruce Brewing and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation