You Might Just Run Into the Mayor at Aurora's Hideaway Lounge

The Hideaway Lounge might be a little hidden, but it's a fun and friendly little joint for drinks, burgers and wings.

Hideaway Lounge co-owner Michael Lopez says that the name of his bar and its hidden location, tucked into a sunken shopping center off Parker Road in Aurora, are coincidental, but it ended up being an apt moniker, since the place is so easy to miss when driving by. But the Hideaway — which previously housed Charming Charlie's, Hayden's, Dylan's and Cheapskates, among others, over the past thirty years — has a claim to fame that casts a spotlight on it. Lopez runs the Hideaway with his father, Greg, who in addition to bar owner has held the titles of mayor of Parker and district director of the Colorado Small Business Association. He even ran for governor of Colorado in 2018.

Michael downplays the fact, though, stating that the Hideaway is just a classic neighborhood bar, with ambience and good service as the focus. And customers seem to be happy to go with the low-key vibe, having made the bar their own personal hideaway over the five years since the father-son duo took over. On a recent visit, the regulars were good-natured and engaging, making my friends and me feel like part of the gang.

The Saturday afternoon clientele comprised a few old bar dudes as well as some younger couples, a group of hippie-ish-looking guys and gals and a diverse mix of other drinkers along the long bar. A projection screen pumped out pop and hip-hop music videos to add a soundtrack, and several televisions showed UFC fights, Grand Prix racing and poker tournaments.

EXPAND The little patio outside the Hideaway Lounge is really making the most of what it's got. Sarah McGill

Our bartender was new at the Hideaway but quick on the draw with a drink list and draft beers. Even before happy hour starts, craft brews are $1 off on Saturdays, so we took advantage of the special. Local breweries and traditional mass-market standbys are equally represented, which the bar serves in towering pitchers with spigots on the bottom for the brave and thirsty.

The rest of the bar isn't big, with just enough room for one pool table, a dartboard and a stack of board games alongside the hightop tables. Folks come for food as well as drinks here, and there are several specials on both throughout the week, including half-price Bud Lights (first beer only) on "Jammin' Feud" trivia Mondays, $1 tacos on Tuesdays, and Ladies' Night on Thursdays, with $3.75 you-call-its. Other happenings include poker on Wednesdays, music bingo on Fridays, karaoke on Saturdays, and bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sundays, when service-industry employees can also land two-for-one drinks. Along with all that, there's happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. every day, with $1 off drafts, wells and wine, and $2.50 Sauza shots all day, every day.

EXPAND Watch out for the reality outside the Hideaway Lounge. Sarah McGill

Michael notes that the kitchen makes as much of its food as possible from scratch, and the menu emphasizes burgers and Mexican dishes, including red and green chile.

The decor is modern and tidy, with a warm glow and cheery chalkboard murals all over the walls, including one above the door that reads "Danger: reality outside." During nicer weather, or just for a smoke on days like this, there's a tiny fenced patio facing the parking lot; it's adorned with Colorado flags, which could be the lone telltale sign of Greg's political career — or just symbols of the "Colorado proud" attitude that pervades the city.

The reality waiting outside was dark clouds, gloomy skies and rain, making it tough to leave the welcoming Hideaway.

The Hideaway Lounge is located at 2627 South Parker Road in Aurora and is open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m Sundays. For more information, call 303-671-4633 or visit the bar's website.