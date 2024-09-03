La Reyna Azteca Debuts in Former Breakfast King

In January 2022, Denver diners mourned the sudden loss of the Breakfast King, a staple on Santa Fe Drive for nearly fifty years. One of the city's last 24/7 eateries, it shuttered with no warning, leaving a big hole in the shrinking — but not gone — diner scene.
Now the kitchen is back in action at 1100 South Santa Fe Drive. Locally owned Mexican eatery La Reyna Azteca, which also has locations in Aurora and on East Hampden Avenue, opened in the space on Saturday, August 31.
"It's gonna be hard to fill their shoes, but we can try," an employee said when I stopped by to scope out the interior and look at the menu on Labor Day. The staffers, decked out in black shirts and red bowties, were in good spirits despite the fact that business on that holiday weekend had been slow.
But they're hopeful that once diners in the area try the food, things at La Reyna Azteca will pick up.
La Reyna serves Mexican staples such as burritos, quesabirria tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and more. But this outpost is also dishing up breakfast dishes like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros along with such diner staples as chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, omelets, pancakes, French toast and Monte Cristo sandwiches.
While some of the diner food is back, the 24/7 hours are gone: La Reyna Azteca is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.