Leap Day Deals: Ice Cream in Your Stanley, Free Chipotle Guac and More

click to enlarge Milk Market's Leap Day deals include $7 margaritas. Milk Market

Every four years, the shortest month is extended by one day in order to keep the calendar year aligned: It actually takes 365 and a quarter days for the Earth to revolve around the sun. so without Leap Day, things would get kind of chaotic as months shifted into different seasons.What will you do with your extra day this year? You'll obviously need to eat, so some food businesses are making it extra enticing to visit on February 29. Here are a few deals:Rewards members can use the code EXTRA24 when placing an order on the Chipotle app and website to score free guacamole on Leap Day. The chain is also running an “Extra Day, Extra Codes” challenge — it will be hiding keywords in its Instagram content from Monday, February 26, through Wednesday, February 28. The 366th fan to text the keyword each day to 888222 will win free guacamole for a year.This local ice cream brand with locations in Hilltop, Berkeley and inside Denver Central Market is hopping on the Stanley trend — despite the recent controversy about lead being used in the TikTok-famous cups. On February 29, anyone who brings a clean forty-ounce Stanley will get four scoops of any ice cream flavor for $10. If you're team Yeti, those will also be accepted for the deal.This Dairy Block food hall is offering all-day happy hour on Leap Day, which includes $7 margaritas, Old Fashioneds and house wines; $10 cheese pizzas; $4 fish tacos; and a half-pound of wings for $8.If you were born on February 29, you have a few special options. At Jax Fish House, you can get a free Luxe Birthday Oyster — a proprietary CrackerJax oyster topped with crème fraîche, lemon, potato chip, caviar and chives. The Post Chicken & Beer is offering a free pitcher of any draft beer. Abrusci's Fire & Vine in Lakewood is giving Leapers a free entree.