 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Get a taste of South Federal Boulevard at the Little Saigon Night Market on June 21.EXPAND
Get a taste of South Federal Boulevard at the Little Saigon Night Market on June 21.
Mark Antonation

An International Night Market Is Coming to Federal Boulevard on June 21

Mark Antonation | June 19, 2019 | 5:54am
AA

Night markets in major Southeast Asian cities offer street food and a vibrant scene to revelers looking for cheap eats at all hours of the night. After dark, Federal Boulevard is like one long night market for cruisers looking for Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese or Mexican food. But a true night market is best experienced on foot, when the aromas of cooking and the energy of the crowd can be experienced up close.

Denver's Little Saigon, stretching from West Louisiana Avenue to West Alameda Avenue on South Federal Boulevard, is packed with places offering international cuisine, but most people arrive in cars, while pedestrians and bus riders face wide, dangerous intersections and speeding traffic.

Several Denver organizations have banded together to host the Little Saigon Night Market, a one-night street party from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at the Asia Center shopping center on South Federal Boulevard between Mississippi and Tennessee avenues. The night market is part of the Friends of Little Saigon initiative launched by WalkDenver and West Denver Renaissance Collaborative, whose goals include beautifying the neighborhood, focusing on pedestrian access and safety, and advocating for small businesses.

Related Stories

Federal Boulevard's many cultures will come together during the night market.EXPAND
Federal Boulevard's many cultures will come together during the night market.
Danielle Lirette

Little Saigon Night Market will include food and other goods from fifteen local vendors, live music from Los Mocochetes, Aztec and dragon dancers, and face painting and a bouncy castle for the kids, among other attractions. There will also be a pho-eating contest and samples of rare fruits from Saigon Supermarket (1076 South Federal Boulevard). Street artist Ratha Sok is creating a sidewalk mural on Mississippi that will be finished in time for the festival. And four kids' bikes will be given away, thanks to Wish for Wheels.

The strip will be turned into "a one-day demonstration project that will use low-cost materials to test out designs that could be installed more permanently in the future, including wider sidewalks, pedestrian lighting and landscaping," according to WalkDenver. Cindy Ambs of WalkDenver explains that the ultimate mission is to create an official business improvement district under Denver's BID program, so property and business owners are being enlisted to support the cause.

"We're highlighting the cultural aspects of this corridor," she says, "and we want to be able to maintain and improve things rather than just [paying for] a one-time fix."

Come out for a vibrant taste of the neighborhood while supporting Little Saigon businesses as well as safer sidewalks and bus stops for those who walk and take public transportation.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >