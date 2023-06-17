Every Opening and Closing: Modis Out on Platte Street, Now Pho Back on Federal and More

We've got golf bars and a basketball bar, and pickleball bars are coming soon, too. But this week, it's all about darts. The London-based Flight Club opened a location behind Union Station, where it serves up hi-tech darts games along with cocktails and food.
On June 16, Now Pho, our 2021 pick for Best Pho, made a comeback on Federal Boulevard after being closed since January. According to owner Toan Le, the space has been renovated, remodeled and rebranded as Now Pho and Tea, "a fast-casual restaurant and tea shop focused on delivering the highest quality food and drinks with exceptional flavors."
He continues, "Since COVID, there have been a lot of changes, and we know that we have to work on our restaurant concept to adapt to constant changes and requests from customers." The new Now Pho is offering counter service as well as kiosk and online ordering at the table.
There was one closure this week. Modis in the City, an offshoot of Modis Breckenridge, has shuttered on Platte Street. The restaurant and its downstairs bar, Luci's Shambles & Provisions, had opened in the former home of Colt & Gray and Saint Ellie in October 2021.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Boulder's Sanitas Brewing is opening its new Englewood location June 23.
- Meow Wolf is adding a cocktail bar this fall.
- Have you checked out chef Carrie Baird's new brunch spot, Fox and the Hen?
Bonchon, 8805 Eaton Street, Westminster
Flight Club, 1959 16th Street Mall
Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*
Now Pho, 1195 South Federal Boulevard
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Modis in the City, 1553 Platte Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].