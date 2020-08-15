Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

What's trending in restaurant openings? Thai cuisine. Beau Thai just opened its third location in West Highland, after a decade of success in Castle Rock and Evergreen. The owner of Swing Thai in West Washington Park has turned it into Hey Bangkok. Up in Thornton, Sue Dejsuwan unveiled Ponsawan Thai; she's the sister-in-law of Sandy Phukumnert, who owns Pearl of Siam in Aurora.

Changes are afoot on Federal Boulevard, too. Peyote Mexican Restaurant recently took over the spot where Mariscos Mr. Lucky had been, which was Mariscos El Licenciado before that. At one time, this address was home to T-Wa Inn, the Vietnamese restaurant that served Federal Boulevard for thirty years before closing in 2014. And Tacos y Salsas at 910 South Federal Boulevard has switched things up, too; it's now Mazatleco Mariscos. The Tacos y Salsas at 1201 South Federal Boulevard is still open, though.

Fried chicken seems to be everywhere these days, even inside breakfast restaurants. Morning Story just launched Saucy Chix, specializing in chicken tenders and sandwiches, at its Denver and Westminster restaurants. If you want chicken and waffles (which seems like a natural here), you can get waffle fries to go with your bird. Saucy Chix is available for takeout and delivery only; visit the new ghost kitchen's website for online menus and ordering.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 10 through August 16, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Beau Thai, 3464 West 32nd Avenue

The Fifth String, 3316 Tejon Street

Mazatleco Mariscos, 910 South Federal Boulevard

Hey Bangkok, 301 South Pennsylvania Street

Ponsawan Thai Cuisine, 16566 Washington Street, Thornton

Peyote Mexican Restaurant, 555 South Federal Boulevard

Saucy Chix (at Morning Story), 560 South Holly Street and 8025 Sheridan Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Daily Grill, 1607 Wewatta Street

Pour House Pub, 1435 Market Street

Public School 303, 1959 16th Street

Rialto Cafe, 934 16th Street

Rory's Tavern, 404 Broadway

Village Tavern, 1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

