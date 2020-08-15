 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Chicken and waffle...fries from Saucy Chix.EXPAND
Chicken and waffle...fries from Saucy Chix.
Courtesy of Saucy Chix

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | August 15, 2020 | 8:02am
AA

What's trending in restaurant openings? Thai cuisine. Beau Thai just opened its third location in West Highland, after a decade of success in Castle Rock and Evergreen. The owner of Swing Thai in West Washington Park has turned it into Hey Bangkok. Up in Thornton, Sue Dejsuwan unveiled Ponsawan Thai; she's the sister-in-law of Sandy Phukumnert, who owns Pearl of Siam in Aurora.

Changes are afoot on Federal Boulevard, too. Peyote Mexican Restaurant recently took over the spot where Mariscos Mr. Lucky had been, which was Mariscos El Licenciado before that. At one time, this address was home to T-Wa Inn, the Vietnamese restaurant that served Federal Boulevard for thirty years before closing in 2014. And Tacos y Salsas at 910 South Federal Boulevard has switched things up, too; it's now Mazatleco Mariscos. The Tacos y Salsas at 1201 South Federal Boulevard is still open, though.

Fried chicken seems to be everywhere these days, even inside breakfast restaurants. Morning Story just launched Saucy Chix, specializing in chicken tenders and sandwiches, at its Denver and Westminster restaurants. If you want chicken and waffles (which seems like a natural here), you can get waffle fries to go with your bird. Saucy Chix is available for takeout and delivery only; visit the new ghost kitchen's website for online menus and ordering.

Related Stories

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 10 through August 16, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Beau Thai, 3464 West 32nd Avenue
The Fifth String, 3316 Tejon Street
Mazatleco Mariscos, 910 South Federal Boulevard
Hey Bangkok, 301 South Pennsylvania Street
Ponsawan Thai Cuisine, 16566 Washington Street, Thornton
Peyote Mexican Restaurant, 555 South Federal Boulevard
Saucy Chix (at Morning Story), 560 South Holly Street and 8025 Sheridan Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Daily Grill, 1607 Wewatta Street
Pour House Pub, 1435 Market Street
Public School 303, 1959 16th Street
Rialto Cafe, 934 16th Street
Rory's Tavern, 404 Broadway
Village Tavern, 1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send us an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.