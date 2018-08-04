All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

While there was a flurry of restaurant openings at the beginning of this week, we covered those in our July roll call. Wednesday started a new month, though, and Sushi-Rama got it rolling by adding another outpost, this one in Lone Tree. That makes three for chef/owner Jeff Osaka, who will also launch two more this year: an Aurora location at Fitzsimons, and a scaled-down sushi counter inside Denver International Airport.

Rebel Restaurant will host one last bash for loyal customers before heading into the sunset on Saturday, August 4. After three years serving some of the most thrilling menus in the city, chef/owners Bo Porytko and Dan Lasiy are closing up shop. Live music, DJs and Ukrainian food will be on tonight's slate.

Here's our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings and closings for August 1-5, 2018, plus links to our original coverage of openings and closings earlier in the week.