Rebel heads into the sunset on Saturday, August 4.
Rebel heads iinto the sunset on Saturday, August 4.
Mark Antonation

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | August 4, 2018 | 6:59am
While there was a flurry of restaurant openings at the beginning of this week, we covered those in our July roll call. Wednesday started a new month, though, and Sushi-Rama got it rolling by adding another outpost, this one in Lone Tree. That makes three for chef/owner Jeff Osaka, who will also launch two more this year: an Aurora location at Fitzsimons, and a scaled-down sushi counter inside Denver International Airport.

Rebel Restaurant will host one last bash for loyal customers before heading into the sunset on Saturday, August 4. After three years serving some of the most thrilling menus in the city, chef/owners Bo Porytko and Dan Lasiy are closing up shop. Live music, DJs and Ukrainian food will be on tonight's slate.

Here's our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings and closings for August 1-5, 2018, plus links to our original coverage of openings and closings earlier in the week.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Sushi-Rama Lone Tree, 10012 Commons Street, Building C, Lone Tree

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Rebel Restaurant (Saturday), 3763 Wynkoop Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Garibaldi's queka is like a cross between a quesadilla and a giant taco.
Garibaldi's queka is like a cross between a quesadilla and a giant taco.
Mark Antonation

"Garibaldi Opens Second Mexican Bistro on Broadway "

Rise & Shine is now serving biscuits in Washington Park West.
Rise & Shine is now serving biscuits in Washington Park West.
Mark Antonation

"Rise & Shine Adds Second Biscuit Kitchen on Pennsylvania Street"

Rebel's pierogi will be gone after August 4.
Rebel's pierogi will be gone after August 4.
Mark Antonation

"Rebel Restaurant Will Go Out With a Bang on August 4"

Leven Deli is now open in the Golden Triangle.
Leven Deli is now open in the Golden Triangle.
Mark Antonation

"Leven Deli Combines Classic and Modern in the Golden Triangle"

Of course, there's far more to the Denver restaurant scene than just the shiny new places springing up all over town. We also peek into older establishments to see how they're holding up.

This week, for example, we took a step back in time at Vinnola's Italian Market, which has been serving red sauce and baked goods to north Denver and Wheat Ridge for 45 years. That doesn't make it the oldest red-sauce joint in the metro area; we found six older than fifty. Do you know of any other old, old-school Italian joints?

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

