Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This was a fairly quiet week for restaurant openings and closings around town. On Havana Street, Menya Ramen & Poke continued its expansion with its fifth location in metro Denver (the company also has one in Colorado Springs). In the same Havana Street shopping center, a Korean Pub called Thank Sool Pocha also opened; fans of Funny Plus and DMZ Pub should give this one a try.

As a bonus for 4/20 participants, Quiero Arepas is holding its grand opening from 3 to 9 p.m. at its new South Pearl Street restaurant (the former home of Makan Malaysian). Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of April 15-21, plus links to our original coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants Opening This Week*

Quiero Arepas, 1859 South Pearl Street

Sushi Kai, 682 South Colorado Boulevard

Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street

Thank Sool Pocha K Pub, 2222 South Havana Street

Restaurants Closing This Week*

Bombay Clay Oven, 165 Steele Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

EXPAND Quiero Arepas is opening today on South Pearl Street. Mark Antonation

"Quiero Arepas Plans April 20 Grand Opening on South Pearl Street"



Gates Deli & Grog will open just to the right of Platt Park Brewing, with walk-up windows to the street and into the taproom. Platt Park Brewing

"Platt Park Brewing Is Adding a Walk-Up Deli Next Door"



EXPAND Denver Pizza Co. is coming to Denver's Montclair neighborhood. Mark Antonation

"Denver Pizza Co. Is Coming to the Montclair Neighborhood in East Denver"



EXPAND Bombay Clay Oven is closed in Cherry Creek North. Westword

"Bombay Clay Oven Closes After 22 Years in Cherry Creek"



EXPAND Ramen Star's signature ramen is topped with chashu pork, root vegetable chips, pickled radish and a marinated egg. Mark Antonation

"Ramen Star Is Now Serving Housemade Noodles and Broths in Sunnyside"

There's more dining-scene action coming in the next month or so. Pistol Whip looks ready to open in early May on Santa Fe Drive, Tessa Delicatessen is getting close on East Colfax Avenue, and something new and mysterious is in the works from the owners of Morning Collective, which closed earlier this month at 2160 South Broadway.

But you don't need to wait for something new to open in order to eat great food. Just peruse our Food and Drink awards in Best of Denver 2019 for 116 of the city's best eats and drinks options, whether old or new, cheap or spendy.

Have you spotted any restaurants or bars opening or closing that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.