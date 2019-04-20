 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Arepas are in your future, if you're smart.
Arepas are in your future, if you're smart.
Danielle Lirette

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | April 20, 2019 | 7:54am
AA

This was a fairly quiet week for restaurant openings and closings around town. On Havana Street, Menya Ramen & Poke continued its expansion with its fifth location in metro Denver (the company also has one in Colorado Springs). In the same Havana Street shopping center, a Korean Pub called Thank Sool Pocha also opened; fans of Funny Plus and DMZ Pub should give this one a try.

As a bonus for 4/20 participants, Quiero Arepas is holding its grand opening from 3 to 9 p.m. at its new South Pearl Street restaurant (the former home of Makan Malaysian). Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of April 15-21, plus links to our original coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants Opening This Week*
Quiero Arepas, 1859 South Pearl Street
Sushi Kai, 682 South Colorado Boulevard
Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street
Thank Sool Pocha K Pub, 2222 South Havana Street

Related Stories

Restaurants Closing This Week*
Bombay Clay Oven, 165 Steele Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Quiero Arepas is opening today on South Pearl Street.EXPAND
Quiero Arepas is opening today on South Pearl Street.
Mark Antonation

"Quiero Arepas Plans April 20 Grand Opening on South Pearl Street"

Gates Deli & Grog will open just to the right of Platt Park Brewing, with walk-up windows to the street and into the taproom.
Gates Deli & Grog will open just to the right of Platt Park Brewing, with walk-up windows to the street and into the taproom.
Platt Park Brewing

"Platt Park Brewing Is Adding a Walk-Up Deli Next Door"

Denver Pizza Co. is coming to Denver's Montclair neighborhood.EXPAND
Denver Pizza Co. is coming to Denver's Montclair neighborhood.
Mark Antonation

"Denver Pizza Co. Is Coming to the Montclair Neighborhood in East Denver"

Bombay Clay Oven is closed in Cherry Creek North.EXPAND
Bombay Clay Oven is closed in Cherry Creek North.
Westword

"Bombay Clay Oven Closes After 22 Years in Cherry Creek"

Ramen Star's signature ramen is topped with chashu pork, root vegetable chips, pickled radish and a marinated egg.EXPAND
Ramen Star's signature ramen is topped with chashu pork, root vegetable chips, pickled radish and a marinated egg.
Mark Antonation

"Ramen Star Is Now Serving Housemade Noodles and Broths in Sunnyside"

There's more dining-scene action coming in the next month or so. Pistol Whip looks ready to open in early May on Santa Fe Drive, Tessa Delicatessen is getting close on East Colfax Avenue, and something new and mysterious is in the works from the owners of Morning Collective, which closed earlier this month at 2160 South Broadway.

But you don't need to wait for something new to open in order to eat great food. Just peruse our Food and Drink awards in Best of Denver 2019 for 116 of the city's best eats and drinks options, whether old or new, cheap or spendy.

Have you spotted any restaurants or bars opening or closing that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >