Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This was a fairly quiet week for restaurant openings and closings around town. On Havana Street, Menya Ramen & Poke continued its expansion with its fifth location in metro Denver (the company also has one in Colorado Springs). In the same Havana Street shopping center, a Korean Pub called Thank Sool Pocha also opened; fans of Funny Plus and DMZ Pub should give this one a try.
As a bonus for 4/20 participants, Quiero Arepas is holding its grand opening from 3 to 9 p.m. at its new South Pearl Street restaurant (the former home of Makan Malaysian). Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of April 15-21, plus links to our original coverage of current and upcoming activity:
Restaurants Opening This Week*
Quiero Arepas, 1859 South Pearl Street
Sushi Kai, 682 South Colorado Boulevard
Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street
Thank Sool Pocha K Pub, 2222 South Havana Street
Restaurants Closing This Week*
Bombay Clay Oven, 165 Steele Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
There's more dining-scene action coming in the next month or so. Pistol Whip looks ready to open in early May on Santa Fe Drive, Tessa Delicatessen is getting close on East Colfax Avenue, and something new and mysterious is in the works from the owners of Morning Collective, which closed earlier this month at 2160 South Broadway.
But you don't need to wait for something new to open in order to eat great food. Just peruse our Food and Drink awards in Best of Denver 2019 for 116 of the city's best eats and drinks options, whether old or new, cheap or spendy.
Have you spotted any restaurants or bars opening or closing that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
