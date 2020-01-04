 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
American Grind is temporarily closed on South Penn.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | January 4, 2020 | 8:30am
AA

American Grind was one of our favorite spots for a reasonably priced meal last year, but we haven't been able land a cheeseburg in 2020. The restaurant said it had planned to close for the holidays, but a sign on the front window now indicates that equipment problems have kept it from reopening. We'd recommend calling before you go, but the phone number has been disconnected.

Perhaps the phone is among the equipment experiencing issues?EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Will American Grind be the first fatality of the new year? The last of 2019 was Tavern Platt Park, which closed at the end of service on New Year's Eve, as promised.

Meanwhile, this week cozy coffee corner Blue Sparrow has expanded from its original nest on Blake Street to a larger but still intimate second location on Platte Street. Along with the opening comes higher wages for its employees, as the company has committed to adhering to the tipped minimum wage that won't be required by law for another two years.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings this week, along with links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants Opening This Week
Blue Sparrow Coffee, 1615 Platte Street

Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week
American Grind, 81 South Pennsylvania Avenue

Restaurants Closing This Week
The Tavern Platt Park (December 31), 1475 South Pearl Street

Broadway Market was the first of 2019's big food-hall openings.
Danielle Lirette

"Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in Metro Denver in 2019"

Westbound began canning in December.EXPAND
Dustin Hall/Brewtography Project

"Westbound & Down Expands, Makes Plans for Second Brewery in Lafayette"

Dimestore DeliBar opened just under the wire at the end of December.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Last Openings and Closings of 2019: Dimestore, Pete's Gyros and Hanson's"

Do you know of any openings and closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

