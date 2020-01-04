Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

American Grind was one of our favorite spots for a reasonably priced meal last year, but we haven't been able land a cheeseburg in 2020. The restaurant said it had planned to close for the holidays, but a sign on the front window now indicates that equipment problems have kept it from reopening. We'd recommend calling before you go, but the phone number has been disconnected.
Will American Grind be the first fatality of the new year? The last of 2019 was Tavern Platt Park, which closed at the end of service on New Year's Eve, as promised.
Meanwhile, this week cozy coffee corner Blue Sparrow has expanded from its original nest on Blake Street to a larger but still intimate second location on Platte Street. Along with the opening comes higher wages for its employees, as the company has committed to adhering to the tipped minimum wage that won't be required by law for another two years.
Here's our complete list of openings and closings this week, along with links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.
Restaurants Opening This Week
Blue Sparrow Coffee, 1615 Platte Street
Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week
American Grind, 81 South Pennsylvania Avenue
Restaurants Closing This Week
The Tavern Platt Park (December 31), 1475 South Pearl Street
