 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
You'll never see a crowd like this at the Tavern Downtown again.
You'll never see a crowd like this at the Tavern Downtown again.
Westword

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | October 12, 2019 | 8:04am
AA

Two iconic Colorado establishments ended their runs this week. The Tavern Downtown, along with its sidekick, Cowboy Lounge, closed after almost two decades in LoDo.  Both were part of the Tavern Hospitality Group, which operates five other bars under the same name around town; THG had sold the building the bars occupied back in February. 

And in Frisco, the Rio Grande is closing its five-year-old outpost in the mountain town on Sunday, October 13. "We loved our time in Frisco, but the sales never really materialized like we had hoped, and this will allow us to focus more attention on evolving our Front Range spaces and on expansion throughout the state," the company said in a statement. The Rio began serving Tex-Mex food in Fort Collins in the mid-1980s and has five Front Range locations, including a newly refurbished Boulder restaurant that's celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this year.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of October 7, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Benny Blancos Slice of the Bronx (inside the Monkey Barrel), 4401 Tejon Street
Rosetta Hall, 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder
Queen City Collective Coffee, 2962 Welton Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Cowboy Lounge, 1941 Market Street
The Tavern Downtown, 1949 Market Street
Rio Grande (Sunday, October 13), Frisco

*Or earlier, and not previously listed.

Honey Elixir Bar will soon be pouring in RiNo.EXPAND
Honey Elixir Bar will soon be pouring in RiNo.
Bonny Pacheco Photography

"Honey Elixir Bar Will Offer Health-Focused Cocktails and Mocktails"

Bruno's is coming to Broadway.EXPAND
Bruno's is coming to Broadway.
Mark Antonation

"Bruno's Takes Over Former Home of Mario's Ocean Club"

Natascha Hess is taking the Ginger Pig indoors.
Natascha Hess is taking the Ginger Pig indoors.
Mark Antonation

"Rosetta Beats Avanti to the Punch as Boulder's First Food Hall"

Benny Blancos just took over the kitchen at the Monkey Barrel.EXPAND
Benny Blancos just took over the kitchen at the Monkey Barrel.
Mark Antonation

"Late-Night Pizza Hits Sunnyside With Benny Blancos Inside the Monkey Barrel"

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >