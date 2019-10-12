Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

You'll never see a crowd like this at the Tavern Downtown again.

Two iconic Colorado establishments ended their runs this week. The Tavern Downtown, along with its sidekick, Cowboy Lounge, closed after almost two decades in LoDo. Both were part of the Tavern Hospitality Group, which operates five other bars under the same name around town; THG had sold the building the bars occupied back in February.

And in Frisco, the Rio Grande is closing its five-year-old outpost in the mountain town on Sunday, October 13. "We loved our time in Frisco, but the sales never really materialized like we had hoped, and this will allow us to focus more attention on evolving our Front Range spaces and on expansion throughout the state," the company said in a statement. The Rio began serving Tex-Mex food in Fort Collins in the mid-1980s and has five Front Range locations, including a newly refurbished Boulder restaurant that's celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this year.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of October 7, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Benny Blancos Slice of the Bronx (inside the Monkey Barrel), 4401 Tejon Street

Rosetta Hall, 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder

Queen City Collective Coffee, 2962 Welton Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Cowboy Lounge, 1941 Market Street

The Tavern Downtown, 1949 Market Street

Rio Grande (Sunday, October 13), Frisco

*Or earlier, and not previously listed.

