Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Two iconic Colorado establishments ended their runs this week. The Tavern Downtown, along with its sidekick, Cowboy Lounge, closed after almost two decades in LoDo. Both were part of the Tavern Hospitality Group, which operates five other bars under the same name around town; THG had sold the building the bars occupied back in February.
And in Frisco, the Rio Grande is closing its five-year-old outpost in the mountain town on Sunday, October 13. "We loved our time in Frisco, but the sales never really materialized like we had hoped, and this will allow us to focus more attention on evolving our Front Range spaces and on expansion throughout the state," the company said in a statement. The Rio began serving Tex-Mex food in Fort Collins in the mid-1980s and has five Front Range locations, including a newly refurbished Boulder restaurant that's celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this year.
Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of October 7, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Benny Blancos Slice of the Bronx (inside the Monkey Barrel), 4401 Tejon Street
Rosetta Hall, 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder
Queen City Collective Coffee, 2962 Welton Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Cowboy Lounge, 1941 Market Street
The Tavern Downtown, 1949 Market Street
Rio Grande (Sunday, October 13), Frisco
*Or earlier, and not previously listed.
"Honey Elixir Bar Will Offer Health-Focused Cocktails and Mocktails"
"Bruno's Takes Over Former Home of Mario's Ocean Club"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Rosetta Beats Avanti to the Punch as Boulder's First Food Hall"
"Late-Night Pizza Hits Sunnyside With Benny Blancos Inside the Monkey Barrel"
Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!