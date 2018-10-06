Every Denver Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Chef Paul Nagan is a veteran of the Stonebridge hospitality group and has earned a reputation for his cooking at Range, inside the downtown Renaissance Hotel, and for winning chef battles at Denver food festivals. Nagan has now taken his talents to Cherry Creek, where he's the executive chef at the brand-new Narrative, which just opened inside the equally new Jacquard Hotel at 222 Fillmore Street. Even before the restaurant opened on October 3, he'd taken home the people's choice award from the Cherry Creek North Food & Wine Festival in August.

Nagan promises contemporary American fare geared toward neighborhood residents, not just hotel guests. And to go with the food, says general manager Chris Willards (who comes from TAG and Guard and Grace), there will be approachable wines, with many bottles in the $40 to $60 range; cocktails based on the classics; and "an aggressive happy hour" (think $4 drafts and $8 cocktails) from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.

Up in Lafayette, quietly growing local chain Mici added a new outpost of its family-friendly Italian eateries at 535 West South Boulder Road. This marks the fifth for the company, which was founded in 2004 by the Miceli family. This location was once a Starbucks, but now has room for forty guests inside, plus fifty more on the patio. Just how dedicated is Mici to serving families? Every Monday, kids twelve and under eat free after 4 p.m., as long as mom or pop purchases at least one adult, dine-in entree.