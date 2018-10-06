 


Family-style Italian at Mici, one of Denver's quietly growing fast-casual chains.EXPAND
Courtesy Mici

Every Denver Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | October 6, 2018 | 6:57am
AA

Chef Paul Nagan is a veteran of the Stonebridge hospitality group and has earned a reputation for his cooking at Range, inside the downtown Renaissance Hotel, and for winning chef battles at Denver food festivals. Nagan has now taken his talents to Cherry Creek, where he's the executive chef at the brand-new Narrative, which just opened inside the equally new Jacquard Hotel at 222 Fillmore Street. Even before the restaurant opened on October 3, he'd taken home the people's choice award from the Cherry Creek North Food & Wine Festival in August.

Nagan promises contemporary American fare geared toward neighborhood residents, not just hotel guests. And to go with the food, says general manager Chris Willards (who comes from TAG and Guard and Grace), there will be approachable wines, with many bottles in the $40 to $60 range; cocktails based on the classics; and "an aggressive happy hour" (think $4 drafts and $8 cocktails) from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.

Related Stories

Up in Lafayette, quietly growing local chain Mici added a new outpost of its family-friendly Italian eateries at 535 West South Boulder Road. This marks the fifth for the company, which was founded in 2004 by the Miceli family. This location was once a Starbucks, but now has room for forty guests inside, plus fifty more on the patio. Just how dedicated is Mici to serving families? Every Monday, kids twelve and under eat free after 4 p.m., as long as mom or pop purchases at least one adult, dine-in entree.

Here's a complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings and closings this week, plus links to coverage of other openings and closings.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
BorraCho Tacos, 42 South Broadway
Doppio Coffee, 1245 East Colfax Avenue
Mici, 535 West South Boulder Road, Lafayette
Narrative, 222 Milwaukee Street
Spur Coffee, 95 Broadway
Uchi, 2500 Lawrence Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Phil's Place, 3463 Larimer Street

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

Inside the Teller House bar, where the face on the floor could be yours!EXPAND
Westword

"JKQ BBQ Now Serving in Central City's Teller House"

The Doppio team, including Davyn (left) and Dhiana (second from left).EXPAND
Courtesy Doppio

"Doppio Pours Double Shots on Colfax"

Red Truck Brewing opened Truck Stop in Fort Collins.
Courtesy Red Truck Brewing

"Red Truck Brewing Revs Up in Fort Collins"

Goat makes these quesadillas at BorraCho unique.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"BorraCho Tacos Takes Over in Place of Relocating Cho77"

Austin-based Uchi opened at 25th and Lawrence Street on Thursday, October 4, 2018.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

"First Look: Uchi Brings Japanese-Inspired Cuisine From Austin, Texas"

A three-month-old restaurant still feels pretty new, especially when you're still trying to catch up on everything that opened last year (or the year before). But for us, that's just about the right amount of time to let an eatery find its footing before our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz, pays an anonymous visit. This week, she reports on what she found at Officers Club, a swanky establishment that debuted in Lowry in June.

If keeping up with every new taco shop, pizza parlor, steakhouse and temple of gastronomy is too much for you, how about it we narrowed your choices down to 100 restaurants we can't live without? That's what we did with our second annual Eat Here, which you can search by name or neighborhood. Pick from the top restaurants in town, as well as the unique joints that stand out for a particular cuisine or fun atmosphere, and the classics that make Denver's food scene great. Only one restaurant that was on our 2017 list closed, and many more contenders opened over the past year.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

