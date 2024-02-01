Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in January

Coming off a huge year in the dining scene that included nearly 300 additions, we reported just fifteen openings during the first month of 2024 — which isn't a huge surprise. January is a slow month for the industry all around, so it's not an ideal time to launch a new business.
Many of the spots that did debut are expansions of existing concepts, such as a third Tikka and Grill, a fifth outpost of Los Dos Potrilllos (its biggest yet) and a downtown location for Trompeau Bakery. January also saw the comeback of Apple Blossom, which is now being operated by the Hyatt Centric, and a new wine and cocktail bar for seasoned restaurateur Troy Guard.
While there are some buzzy openings on the horizon, many in the industry are wary. Between the minimum wage increase that went into effect in January and the ongoing struggle to balance rising prices with customer expectations, some big closures could be coming — even TGI Friday's made its exit from Colorado last month.
The owners of Baba & Pops closed up shop to move to South Carolina. Il Porcellino owner Bill Miner decided to close his Tennyson Street deli in order to focus on his wholesale business (Blackbelly Market is set to move in). Three Little Griddles went from two locations to one, as did Roaming Buffalo.
Manila Bay's owners opted to shutter their eatery, retire from the restaurant business and concentrate on being property managers of the space instead. The owners of Pho King Rapidos suddenly announced the closure of Thuy by PKR, which had only been operating since September in its shared space with Yuan Wonton and Sweets and Sourdough.
In Wash Park, restaurateur Jared Leonard is once again revamping the space he originally launched as Budlong Hot Chicken, then turned into Au Feu, then Clairette. Now, he's leaning into the meat-centric success of AJ's Pit BBQ, which landed on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list last year, rebranding the spot as AJ's Pit-BBQ Steakhouse.
It's always been tough to be a restaurant owner, but this year is already proving to be particularly challenging. So we'll be watching what's to come closely.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed in January:
Apple Blossom, 822 18th Street
Dewey Beer, 3501 Delgany Street
Done Deal, 370 17th Street
Hangar Club, 7600 East First Place
Kkoki Korean BBQ, 2100 16th Street Mall
Lava, 2200 Market Street
Living the Dream, 9150 Commerce Center Circle, Highlands Ranch
Los Dos Potrillos, 6370 Promenade Parkway, Castle Rock
Lucy Coffee House, 14048 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Moonga Sushi & Bar, 9231 Lincoln Avenue, Lone Tree
Nopalitos, 1805 29th Street, Boulder
Riot House, 1920 Market Street
Tikka and Grill, 2796 South Broadway, Englewood
Trompeau Bakery, 934 16th Street
Urban Cafe & Restaurant, 601 Broadway
Restaurants and bars that closed in January:*
Baba & Pop's Pierogi, 9945 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Clairette, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Il Porcellino, 4324 West 41st Avenue
Manila Bay, 13800 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Roaming Buffalo BBQ, 17121 South Golden Road, Golden
TGI Friday's, 8104 Northfield Boulevard and 125 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont
Three Little Griddles, 10111 Inverness Main Street, Englewood
Thuy by PKR, 2878 Fairfax Street
Tres Chiles, 3900 Tennyson Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].