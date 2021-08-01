Every Restaurant Opening and Closing in July 2021

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Well, that escalated quickly. While restaurant openings in metro Denver in July started off slow, things ramped up fast. By the end of the month, at least 33 new spots had opened their doors, with just three closures. At this pace, openings this year could beat the total for 2020 by the end of August.

But while the openings keep coming, increased COVID cases have some restaurants concerned — not only about the possibility of another round of restrictions, but also about the vaccination status of guests. In Boulder, Dakota Soifer, chef/owner of Cafe Aion, announced that he plans to require guests to show proof of being vaccinated in order to dine there.

"It is a small way I can try to protect my family, protect my employees, and my community," Soifer says in a statement about the new policy. "This is a simple, proactive thing we can do to help prevent the loss of additional business and lives."

We haven't heard reports of any other Denver restaurants adopting vaccine requirements, but we'll be watching. In the meantime, here's the full list of bars and restaurants opening and closing in July 2021:

You can now get fried chicken from the Post at the Stanley Hotel. Courtesy of the Post

Restaurants and bars opening this month:*

Cheba Hut, 14505 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

Coffee Story, 2222 South Havana Street, Unit A1, Aurora

Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 2875 Blake Street

Dry Land Distillers, 519 Main Street, Longmont

Fusions Bar & Grill, 3001 Brighton Boulevard

Happy Lemon, 1931 Sheridan Boulevard, Unit Q, Edgewater

Himalayan Spice, 4279 Tennyson Street

I Scream Gelato, 63 Quebec Street, #109

In-N-Out Burger, 150 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Kardia Coffee, 2401 Blake Street

KoKo Ni, 3501 Wazee Street

Lady Nomada, 7519 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Lot Que, 13730 West 85th Drive, Unit 103, Arvada

Lunchboxx, 2669 Larimer Street

Milk Tea People, 1641 Market Street, Suite 133

Mango Tree Coffee, 3498 South Broadway, Englewood

Milepost Zero, 1601 19th Street, Suite 150

Mon Thai Restaurant, 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard, Suite B, Lakewood

Onefold, 1919 19th Street Union Station

Partners in Crime, 3246 Larimer Street

R&R BBQ, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Rakkan Ramen, 1650 28th Street, Boulder

Redeemer Pizza, 2705 Larimer Street

Shake Shack, Denver International Airport, Concourse B

SweetWater Mountain Taphouse, Denver International Airport, Concourse B

The Electric Cure, 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

The Post Chicken & Beer, 33-D East Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park

Tí: Cafê Ta, 30 Broadway

Tikka & Grill, 1300 South Broadway

Turnover Darling, 2162 Larimer Street

Walkin Chickin, 4004 West 38th Avenue

Yum Yums Ice Cream, 2425 South Downing Street

WingWok, 7530 South University Boulevard, Centennial

Restaurants and bars closing this month:*

mmm...COFFEE! A Paleo Bistro, 910 Santa Fe Drive, #6

Shine, 2480 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

Water's Edge Winery & Bistro, 2101 East Arapahoe Road, #101, Centennial

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email us, cafe@westword.com.