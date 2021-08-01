Every Restaurant Opening and Closing in July 2021

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Well, that escalated quickly. While restaurant openings in metro Denver in July started off slow, things ramped up fast. By the end of the month, at least 33 new spots had opened their doors, with just three closures. At this pace, openings this year could beat the total for 2020 by the end of August.
But while the openings keep coming, increased COVID cases have some restaurants concerned — not only about the possibility of another round of restrictions, but also about the vaccination status of guests. In Boulder, Dakota Soifer, chef/owner of Cafe Aion, announced that he plans to require guests to show proof of being vaccinated in order to dine there.
"It is a small way I can try to protect my family, protect my employees, and my community," Soifer says in a statement about the new policy. "This is a simple, proactive thing we can do to help prevent the loss of additional business and lives."
We haven't heard reports of any other Denver restaurants adopting vaccine requirements, but we'll be watching. In the meantime, here's the full list of bars and restaurants opening and closing in July 2021:
Restaurants and bars opening this month:*
Cheba Hut, 14505 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Coffee Story, 2222 South Havana Street, Unit A1, Aurora
Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 2875 Blake Street
Dry Land Distillers, 519 Main Street, Longmont
Fusions Bar & Grill, 3001 Brighton Boulevard
Happy Lemon, 1931 Sheridan Boulevard, Unit Q, Edgewater
Himalayan Spice, 4279 Tennyson Street
I Scream Gelato, 63 Quebec Street, #109
In-N-Out Burger, 150 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Kardia Coffee, 2401 Blake Street
KoKo Ni, 3501 Wazee Street
Lady Nomada, 7519 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Lot Que, 13730 West 85th Drive, Unit 103, Arvada
Lunchboxx, 2669 Larimer Street
Milk Tea People, 1641 Market Street, Suite 133
Mango Tree Coffee, 3498 South Broadway, Englewood
Milepost Zero, 1601 19th Street, Suite 150
Mon Thai Restaurant, 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard, Suite B, Lakewood
Onefold, 1919 19th Street Union Station
Partners in Crime, 3246 Larimer Street
R&R BBQ, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Rakkan Ramen, 1650 28th Street, Boulder
Redeemer Pizza, 2705 Larimer Street
Shake Shack, Denver International Airport, Concourse B
SweetWater Mountain Taphouse, Denver International Airport, Concourse B
The Electric Cure, 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
The Post Chicken & Beer, 33-D East Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park
Tí: Cafê Ta, 30 Broadway
Tikka & Grill, 1300 South Broadway
Turnover Darling, 2162 Larimer Street
Walkin Chickin, 4004 West 38th Avenue
Yum Yums Ice Cream, 2425 South Downing Street
WingWok, 7530 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Restaurants and bars closing this month:*
mmm...COFFEE! A Paleo Bistro, 910 Santa Fe Drive, #6
Shine, 2480 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
Water's Edge Winery & Bistro, 2101 East Arapahoe Road, #101, Centennial
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email us, cafe@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.