Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 17-23

Nearby at the Industry Building, Fusions Bar & Grill's opening brings another gay bar to the Denver scene — and we appreciate the step-by-step parking and directional photos provided on its website.
Three new beverage-focused spots have joined the scene: Coffee Story in Aurora has smoothies, shaved ice and macarons (including one with a unicorn horn) along with caffeinated beverages; Milk Tea People on Market Street has tea lattes, fruit-filled frescas, tonics and teas topped with cheese cream; and Happy Lemon, a China-born bubble tea chain, has brought its all-natural, tea-based drinks to the Edgewater Market.
Also in Edgewater, R&R BBQ, which got its start in Salt Lake City, is serving up smoked meat and sides like hushpuppies and garlic mashers with brown gravy.
Travelers at Denver International Airport have two new options for food and drinks: Shake Shack opened its first location with a full bar, and Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing landed with craft beers and a full food menu — although its flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale may not be allowed to be on tap.
Here's the full list of openings and closings this week:
Restaurants and bars opening this week*:
Coffee Story, 2222 South Havana Street Unit A1, Aurora
Fusions Bar & Grill, 3001 Brighton Boulevard
Happy Lemon, 1931 Sheridan Boulevard Suite Unit Q, Edgewater
Himalayan Spice, 4729 Tennyson Avenue
Lunchboxx, 2669 Larimer Street,
Milk Tea People, 1641 Market Street Suite 133
Mon Thai Restaurant, 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard Suite B, Lakewood
R&R BBQ, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Shake Shack, Denver International Airport, Concourse B
SweetWater Mountain Taphouse, Denver International Airport, Concourse B
Walkin Chickin, 4004 West 38th Avenue
Restaurants and bars reopening this week*:
Bread Bar, 1010 Main Street, Silver Plume
mmm...COFFEE! A Paleo Bistro, 910 Santa Fe Drive #6
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
