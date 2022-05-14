Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, May 7-13

Nelly's Kitchen, which opened just eight months ago on Federal, has shut down as well. In a Facebook post, the owner wrote: "It has been an honor and privilege to serve our friends, family and community, and we thank you for your support throughout this journey. ... Stay tuned for the next chapter."
The heavy-metal-themed Kuma's Corner unexpectedly shuttered its spot in RiNo, the Chicago-based chain's only Denver outpost.
And Right Coast Pizza, which also has a location in Greeley, was forced to shut its Wheat Ridge outpost when its building was sold.
Funky Flame, which moved out of the Radiator in Sunnyside and debuted its new digs, an outdoor setup at the nearby Phillips Automotive. It will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wild Taco, a project from the owner of Barbed Wire Reef, took over the former Tacos Tequila Whiskey location in Governor's Park.
The golf bar trend continues to grow. The latest addition, One Shot Back, has two TrackMan simulators and a menu of libations with names inspired by the game like Hole in One, The Masters and Fizzbee Golf.
Early this month, the Handsome Boys finally opened RiNo County Club, another golf bar; the group's Casey Jones debuted May 13 on Broadway in the former home of a Giordano's. It serves New York-style pizza made by a former chef at Famous Original J's and is filled with homages to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Front Range Inn, a Lakewood classic, is set to reopen May 20 under new owners, a brother-and-sister duo.
- Also opening May 20: Pit Fiend, which will reignite the fire at the former Owlbear location.
- Nooch Vegan Market and Rosemary Cafe will both close this weekend.
- Emily's Cafe, in the building that houses the Emily Griffith Opportunity School and High School, recently reopened after a two-year hiatus.
- Alpine Dog Brewing will move into the former Denver Bicycle Cafe space on 17th Avenue this summer.
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, 5715 Atrium Drive, Castle Rock
Casey Jones, 24 Broadway
Eternal Flavors Bakery, 5600 West Dartmouth Avenue
Funky Flame, 4358 Zuni Street
Lotus Flower Bakery, 333 South Federal Boulevard
One Shot Back, 2134 Curtis Street
Soi Kowboi at Gold Point, 3126 Larimer Street
Thai Lanna, 535 16th Street Mall
Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th Street, Boulder
Wild Taco, 215 East 7th Avenue
Ivy on 7th, 410 East Seventh Avenue
Kuma's Corner, 3500 Delgany Street
Nelly's Kitchen, 3743 Federal Boulevard
Right Coast Pizza, 7100 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
