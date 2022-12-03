Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 26-December 2

December 3, 2022 4:58AM

So Many Roads was ordered to close for the month of November.
So Many Roads was ordered to close for the month of November. Kyle Harris
Coming off a holiday, it's not surprising that there was a bit of a lull in restaurant openings. While November was busy overall, just two new places debuted in the past week: a Highlands Ranch outpost of Sweetgreen, the fast-casual chain's third in the state; and Gong Cha, a Taiwan-based beverage franchise making its Colorado debut.

So Many Roads Brewery, the psychedelic rock-themed venue formerly owned by Jay Bianchi, had agreed to close its doors for the month of November after being hit with an array of legal and code violations. While Sancho's Broken Arrow shuttered for good for similar violations and is facing a public-nuisance hearing on December 6, So Many Roads reopened on December 1 with a concert featuring the Cosmic Charlies.

This week also brought confirmation of the closure of Northside staple Burrito Giant. Its owners, Miguel and Trinidad Vigil, have opted for retirement, though longtime friend Marilyn Manchego-Baca may bring back the name for a food truck she's hoping to launch in the spring.

In other openings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week.
click to enlarge
Sweetgreen's latest Colorado location is in Highlands Ranch.
Sweetgreen
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Gong Cha, 760 South Colorado Boulevard
Sweetgreen, 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway, Highlands Ranch

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

So Many Roads, 918 West First Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Burrito Giant, 4501 West 38th Avenue

*Or earlier and not otherwise reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation