Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 26-December 2

So Many Roads Brewery, the psychedelic rock-themed venue formerly owned by Jay Bianchi, had agreed to close its doors for the month of November after being hit with an array of legal and code violations. While Sancho's Broken Arrow shuttered for good for similar violations and is facing a public-nuisance hearing on December 6, So Many Roads reopened on December 1 with a concert featuring the Cosmic Charlies.
This week also brought confirmation of the closure of Northside staple Burrito Giant. Its owners, Miguel and Trinidad Vigil, have opted for retirement, though longtime friend Marilyn Manchego-Baca may bring back the name for a food truck she's hoping to launch in the spring.
In other openings news:
- Get a taste of what's cooking at Cucina Bella, a strip-mall Italian joint with some serious culinary skill behind it.
- Check out our first look of Cretans, one of three new concepts inside the Clayton Hotel in Cherry Creek.
- Blind Tiger, a hard-kombucha taproom from the Denver-based brand Hooch Booch, opens December 3.
- Zeppelin Station once again has a place to get a caffeine fix: Procession Coffee.
Gong Cha, 760 South Colorado Boulevard
Sweetgreen, 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway, Highlands Ranch
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
So Many Roads, 918 West First Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Burrito Giant, 4501 West 38th Avenue
*Or earlier and not otherwise reported.
