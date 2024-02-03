 New Denver Restaurants Include Boychik at Stanley Marketplace | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Boychik Debuts at Stanley Marketplace and More

Other notable news includes the return of Hoja in Platt Park and the launch of a new brewery.
February 3, 2024
Boychik has brought its Mediterranean fare to Aurora.
Boychik has brought its Mediterranean fare to Aurora. Boychik/Instagram
Share this:
A rebrand, two expansions and a comeback are among this week's openings.

On East Colfax, the spot that was once Bellwether before becoming Horror Bar and then Slashers has been rebranded once again by Handsome Boys Hospitality (the group that owns RiNo Country Club and several concepts on Market Street, including Con Safos and Tony Tenderonis). "No clichés, no exes, just chaos, and maybe some tequila. 21+ // No Cover, like, EVER. Anyone with skin is welcome. Bring a pic of your ex to burn or shred and get a free shot on the house the entire month of February," reads an Instagram post about the February 1 grand opening of Heartbreak Kid.

After adding a location in Littleton in December, the Colorado-born Yampa Sandwich Company now has an eighth outpost in Westminster.

Boychik, which debuted inside Avanti Boulder when the food hall opened in 2020, now has a second location at Stanley Marketplace, in the space that was formerly a Chook Chicken outpost. Its Mediterranean menu includes a variety of dips and spreads, veggie-centric smaller plates and larger entrees like lamb gyro wraps and a chicken shawarma plate.
three people holding glasses of beer and posing
The Zymos Brewing team: co-owners James Coulter (left). and Alex Tift and Tyler Tift.
Zymos Brewing/Instagram
Brand-new to the scene is Zymos Brewing. Owners Alex Tift, Tyler Tift and James Coulter originally planned to open in Westminster in 2021, but after that location fell through, they secured a new spot in Littleton.

Hoja in Platt Park shut its doors back in October because of a Denver Water project that limited access to the location. At the time, owner Ben Susnick promised a January return, and that's exactly what he delivered. Hoja is once again serving breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The list of other places that are closed temporarily continues to grow, however. A drunk driver crashed into El Señor Sol in Centennial, leaving it in need of significant repairs. The reason for Pizza Alley's reportedly temporary closure has not been confirmed, but as with South Broadway staple Gennaro's, which shuttered abruptly at the start of the year, a comeback is looking unlikely.

There's also mystery around the sudden, permanent closure of Thuy by PKR, the concept from the owners of Pho King Rapidos that opened in a shared space with Yuan Wonton and Sweets and Sourdough just four months ago. But fans can still get a fix of its pho at Avanti.

Over on Tennyson Street, Il Porcellino said goodbye to its deli as owner Bill Miner turns his focus to wholesale, but Boulder's Blackbelly Market is set to move into the space soon.

In other openings-and-closings news:

Get the details on Aurora's newest coffee shop/community gathering space.
Another new Aurora business, La Victoria Healing Kitchen, celebrates its grand opening on February 3.

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge boarded up Mexican restaurant
This restaurant was not designed as a drive-thru.
Patricia Calhoun
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Boychick, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Heartbreak Kid, 5126 East Colfax Avenue
Yampa Sandwich Co., 10445 Town Center Drive, Westminster
Zymos Brewing, 5180 South Lowell Boulevard, Littleton

Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*

Hoja, 1284 South Pearl Street

Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*

El Señor Sol, 6651 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Pizza Alley, 3499 West 32nd Avenue

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Il Porcellino, 4324 West 41st Avenue
Thuy by PKR, 2878 Fairfax Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin has been Food & Drink Editor of Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly was reporting on the Denver dining scene for over a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Denver project. In 2023, she was recognized with the Outstanding Media Professional award from the Colorado Restaurant Association.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

The Ten Best Dive Bars in Metro Denver, Including Carioca Cafe

Bars

The Ten Best Dive Bars in Metro Denver, Including Carioca Cafe

By Westword Staff
This Week in Beer: Downhill Brewing Expands, Stout Month Returns and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: Downhill Brewing Expands, Stout Month Returns and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
Three-In-One Concept La Victoria Healing Kitchen Ready to Debut in Aurora

Openings & Closings

Three-In-One Concept La Victoria Healing Kitchen Ready to Debut in Aurora

By Abigail Bliss
Moonflower Coffee Reopens at Full Tank's New Winter Market

Openings & Closings

Moonflower Coffee Reopens at Full Tank's New Winter Market

By Danielle Krolewicz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation