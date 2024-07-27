 Cochino Taco Closes in Edgewater, Jaime's Opens Third Location & More | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Cochino Taco Is Out in Edgewater and More

Now you'll have to go to Englewood or Arvada to try its poblano queso burger, which is one of our favorites in town.
July 27, 2024
Cochino Taco still has two locations.
As July comes to a close, the pace of openings slowed this week, with only two additions to report.

Jaime's Mexican Restaurant, which has outposts on South Broadway in Englewood and in Harvey Park, added a location in the former Cafe Del Sol in Lakewood. There's also a new stall at Edgewater Public Market, the Dumpling Spot.

The Cochino Taco in Edgewater shuttered abruptly after just over a year. The concept from Johnny Ballen, founder and co-owner of the now-closed Squeaky Bean, originally debuted in Englewood in 2016; it added an outpost on South Broadway in 2019 and one in Arvada in 2021. The South Broadway location shut down in April 2023 (it just reopened as a Brooklyn's Finest Pizza), but Ballen replaced it with the new spot in Edgewater. Now just two locations remain where you can get a fix of nachos made with Doritos, Evil Cheetos, and one of the best burgers in town, the poblano queso burger.

Also saying goodbye this week was Finkle & Garf's Boulder taproom, though the brand is still in business and the beer will continue in distribution.

Gallo Supper Club in Englewood, one of the town's best Italian joints, is closed as well, but not for good. It's getting a remodel and is expected to reopen in mid-September.

And burrito fans, take note: Illegal Pete's has reopened its location near the University of Denver, which had been closed since late December for a remodel.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
click to enlarge white sign with green lettering that says "jaime's"
Jaime's now has three locations.
Jaime's Mexican Restaurant/Facebook

Openings

The Dumpling Spot at Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Jaime's Mexican Restaurant, 608 Garrison Street, Lakewood

Reopening

Illegal Pete’s, 1744 East Evans Avenue

Temporary Closure

Gallo Supper Club, 3470 South Broadway, Englewood

Closures

Cochino Taco, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Finkle & Garf, 5455 Spine Road, Boulder

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
