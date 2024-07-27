Every Opening and Closing This Week: Cochino Taco Is Out in Edgewater and More

Jaime's Mexican Restaurant, which has outposts on South Broadway in Englewood and in Harvey Park, added a location in the former Cafe Del Sol in Lakewood. There's also a new stall at Edgewater Public Market, the Dumpling Spot.
The Cochino Taco in Edgewater shuttered abruptly after just over a year. The concept from Johnny Ballen, founder and co-owner of the now-closed Squeaky Bean, originally debuted in Englewood in 2016; it added an outpost on South Broadway in 2019 and one in Arvada in 2021. The South Broadway location shut down in April 2023 (it just reopened as a Brooklyn's Finest Pizza), but Ballen replaced it with the new spot in Edgewater. Now just two locations remain where you can get a fix of nachos made with Doritos, Evil Cheetos, and one of the best burgers in town, the poblano queso burger.
Also saying goodbye this week was Finkle & Garf's Boulder taproom, though the brand is still in business and the beer will continue in distribution.
Gallo Supper Club in Englewood, one of the town's best Italian joints, is closed as well, but not for good. It's getting a remodel and is expected to reopen in mid-September.
And burrito fans, take note: Illegal Pete's has reopened its location near the University of Denver, which had been closed since late December for a remodel.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Get a first look at Saverina, a new Italian restaurant in DTC.
- The original Johnson's Corner in Longmont is getting an American revival as Johnson's Station, a new eatery, bar and event space.
OpeningsThe Dumpling Spot at Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Jaime's Mexican Restaurant, 608 Garrison Street, Lakewood
ReopeningIllegal Pete’s, 1744 East Evans Avenue
Temporary ClosureGallo Supper Club, 3470 South Broadway, Englewood
Closures
Cochino Taco, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Finkle & Garf, 5455 Spine Road, Boulder
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
