Every Opening and Closing This Week: Five New Places to Eat and Drink

Three of the additions come from out-of-state groups.
September 28, 2024
The Salty Donut got its start in Miami.
Two favorites on East Colfax Avenue just announced that they're closing. The nearly-twenty-year-old Steve's Snappin' Dogs will say goodbye on October 19 (it will be replaced by Mama Jo's Biscuits & BBQ), while breakfast spot Fox Run Cafe's last day is set for October 21.

While there are still a few weeks left to visit those spots, three others are gone for good. Comida shuttered at Aurora's Stanley Marketplace, as did nearby Carm & Gia Metropolitan. The Denver outpost of the Blue Fish also closed its doors after just five months in business, though it still has locations in Breckenridge and Allen, Texas.

As we reported last week, Family Jones Spirit House has closed for some renovation work, and Mutiny Information Cafe has left its spot at 2 South Broadway; it will reopen farther south on Broadway in Englewood next month.

Five new spots debuted this week — three of them concepts from out of state. Urban Cowboy Public House is now serving cocktails, beer, wine and a food menu from famed Brookyn pizzeria Roberta's in the two-story carriage house behind the historic George Schleier Mansion, which will open next month as the latest location of boutique hotel brand Urban Cowboy.
click to enlarge buffalo painting hanging on a brick wall
It took 400 hours to paint the text of the Art of War on the ceiling of Church and Union's new Denver location.
Molly Martin
Church and Union is now open in another historic building, after a years-long transformation of two floors of the former St. Elmo Hotel on 17th Street between Market and Blake streets into the latest location of the concept founded by Top Chef alum Jamie Lynch in Charlotte over a decade ago. The menu ranges from steaks and a long list of sides to signature items like the lamb burger and Colorado-specific dishes such as trout with spinach gnudi, charred leeks and brown butter, and green chile Parker House rolls.

An artisanal doughnut shop that got its start in Miami has opened next door to the Sweetgreen on Tennyson Street. The Salty Donut is known for such creative flavors as candied pistachio and white chocolate, butterscotch pie and strawberry shortcake. It's also brought some savory options to the Denver outpost, including an Everything Bagel croissant filled with whipped cream cheese, and a potato, egg and cheese turnover.

Carbon Coffee — no relation to the Carbon Cafe that closed on Platte Street last year — has opened in Aurora with a menu that includes some seasonal fall options, such as caramel apple matcha and a maple pecan shaken espresso.

Rounding out this week's openings is Vanishing West Ciders, which took over the former Lady Justice space in Aurora.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
click to enlarge stools lined up at a bar
Urban Cowboy Public House's beverage program includes cocktails, wine and beer.
Brandon Lopez

Openings

Carbon Coffee, 12230 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Church and Union, 1433 17th Street
The Salty Donut, 3985 Tennyson Street
Urban Cowboy Public House, 1665 Grant Street
Vanishing West Ciders, 9735 East Colfax, Aurora

Temporary Closure

Family Jones Spirit House, 3245 Osage Street

Closures

The Blue Fish Denver, 1607 Wewatta Street
Carm & Gia Metropolitan, 9598 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
Comida, 3350 Brighton Boulevard, Aurora
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway (moving to Englewood)

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
