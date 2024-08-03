 Now Open in Denver: Mizu Izakaya, El Chingon, Aviano at DIA and More | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Three New Spots Debut at DIA and More

There were also three sudden closures, including the state's only locations of Buca di Beppo and BurgerFi.
August 3, 2024
Mizu Izakaya, El Chingon and Aviano are all now open in Concourse B at DIA.
Mizu Izakaya, El Chingon and Aviano are all now open in Concourse B at DIA. Denver International Airport/Instagram
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ever since Root Down opened a location at Denver International Airport over a decade ago, more and more local brands have taken off at the airport. This week, three more debuted: Mizu Izakaya, El Chingon and Aviano Coffee. They're all serving near Gate B12, in an area that was lacking food options until now.

Even more options are coming to DIA over the next year, too, including D Bar, which just announced it's closing its Uptown location on August 4 (its Central Park outpost will remain open).

Other additions this week include a second location of Bryan's Dumpling House in Westminster. The concept debuted in the DTC last year and is known for its rainbow-hued soup dumpling sampler. The new location is currently in soft-opening mode and is offering a 20 percent discount through next Wednesday.

The team behind Frasca, which turns twenty on Sunday, made an interesting move, opening Osteria Alberico in a King Soopers shopping center in Englewood.

A husband and wife team are behind the latest addition to East Colfax — Le Clare's Patisserie, where you can indulge in sweet and savory eclairs, among other French pastries.
click to enlarge a lobster roll
A lobster roll is on the menu at the Hampton Social, which is just steps from local spot Maine Shack.
From the Hip Photo
Chicago-born chain the Hampton Social is now open in the former Amato's Ale House in LoHi, but with its generic theme and decor, we wonder if the rooftop patio is enough to give it an edge in a neighborhood that's filled with hot locally owned options.

There was a trio of unexpected closures this week. Chef Lon Symensma announced the end of Bistro LeRoux, citing the 16th Street Mall construction project as a driving factor in the decision. He also hinted that its neighboring sister restaurant, YumCha, could face the same fate soon, though his third eatery on the block, ChoLon, will remain open.

And two chains shuttered their only locations in the state. BurgerFi is out on Broadway. The company's public relations representatives tell Westword that the location was "run by an independent businessman/women and as such, BurgerFi Corp does not comment on their business." But in March, Restaurant Business magazine reported that the brand had shuttered eight locations "after closing fourteen units last year."

Also struggling: Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant. The Florida-born chain shut the doors at its Broomfield location as well as twelve outposts in other states, leaving just 44 in the country.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
click to enlarge various colored dumplings in an open steamer basket
The soup dumpling sampler from Bryan's.
Sandra Vo

Openings

Bryan's Dumpling House, 2851 West 120th Avenue, Westminster
The Hampton Social, 2501 16th Street
Le Clare’s Patisserie, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Osteria Alberico, 3455 South University Boulevard, Englewood

New at Denver International Airport, Concourse B:
  • Mizu Izakaya
  • El Chingon Bistro
  • Aviano Coffee

Closures

Bistro LeRoux, 1510 16th Street Mall
Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant,  615 Flatiron Marketplace Drive, Broomfield
BurgerFi, 1147 Broadway

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
D Bar Closing Its Uptown Location on Sunday

Openings & Closings

D Bar Closing Its Uptown Location on Sunday

By Molly Martin
Eatertainment Concept With Pickleball to Open Near I-70 and Colorado

Openings & Closings

Eatertainment Concept With Pickleball to Open Near I-70 and Colorado

By Molly Martin
This Week in Beer: Burly Closes Amid Controversy and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: Burly Closes Amid Controversy and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
Much-Anticipated Xiquita Opens in Uptown: Here's What to Expect

First Look

Much-Anticipated Xiquita Opens in Uptown: Here's What to Expect

By Tony White
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation