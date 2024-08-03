Every Opening and Closing This Week: Three New Spots Debut at DIA and More

Even more options are coming to DIA over the next year, too, including D Bar, which just announced it's closing its Uptown location on August 4 (its Central Park outpost will remain open).
Other additions this week include a second location of Bryan's Dumpling House in Westminster. The concept debuted in the DTC last year and is known for its rainbow-hued soup dumpling sampler. The new location is currently in soft-opening mode and is offering a 20 percent discount through next Wednesday.
The team behind Frasca, which turns twenty on Sunday, made an interesting move, opening Osteria Alberico in a King Soopers shopping center in Englewood.
A husband and wife team are behind the latest addition to East Colfax — Le Clare's Patisserie, where you can indulge in sweet and savory eclairs, among other French pastries.
that's filled with hot locally owned options.
There was a trio of unexpected closures this week. Chef Lon Symensma announced the end of Bistro LeRoux, citing the 16th Street Mall construction project as a driving factor in the decision. He also hinted that its neighboring sister restaurant, YumCha, could face the same fate soon, though his third eatery on the block, ChoLon, will remain open.
And two chains shuttered their only locations in the state. BurgerFi is out on Broadway. The company's public relations representatives tell Westword that the location was "run by an independent businessman/women and as such, BurgerFi Corp does not comment on their business." But in March, Restaurant Business magazine reported that the brand had shuttered eight locations "after closing fourteen units last year."
Also struggling: Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant. The Florida-born chain shut the doors at its Broomfield location as well as twelve outposts in other states, leaving just 44 in the country.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Bonanno Concepts has put French 75 on pause.
- Former Lyons butter bar Bella la Crema is back as a retail shop in Longmont.
- A new eatertainment concept with pickleball is coming to Elyria-Swansea.
OpeningsBryan's Dumpling House, 2851 West 120th Avenue, Westminster
The Hampton Social, 2501 16th Street
Le Clare’s Patisserie, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Osteria Alberico, 3455 South University Boulevard, Englewood
New at Denver International Airport, Concourse B:
- Mizu Izakaya
- El Chingon Bistro
- Aviano Coffee
ClosuresBistro LeRoux, 1510 16th Street Mall
Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, 615 Flatiron Marketplace Drive, Broomfield
BurgerFi, 1147 Broadway
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].